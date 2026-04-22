Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its Mississippi local distribution company (”Spire Mississippi”) to Delta Utilities, a company backed by Bernhard Capital Partners, for $75 million in cash. The transaction represents a 1.4x multiple of 2025 rate base.

Proceeds will be used to fund planned infrastructure investments across Spire’s regulated gas utilities in Alabama, Missouri and Tennessee, benefiting customers while supporting long-term shareholder value.

Spire Mississippi’s operations include approximately 745 miles of distribution pipelines serving approximately 18,000 customers in south-central Mississippi, including Hattiesburg. Spire employees who directly support the business are expected to transition to Delta Utilities to ensure continuity of service for customers and communities.

“This transaction sharpens our focus on our larger regulated gas utilities where we will continue to prioritize modernizing our infrastructure while supporting customer affordability,” said Scott Doyle, president and chief executive officer of Spire. “We’re confident Delta will be a strong operator for the benefit of both employees and customers. I am deeply grateful to the Spire Mississippi team for their dedication and contributions over the years.”

“This agreement reflects our long-term commitment to Mississippi and the customers and communities we serve,” said Tim Poché, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Utilities. “By bringing these geographically aligned systems together, we can deploy capital more efficiently, strengthen service reliability and further position the company to meet customer needs today and over the long term.”

The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval by the Mississippi Public Service Commission. The transaction is expected to close in the first fiscal quarter of 2027.

Stinson LLP acted as legal counsel to Spire.

The Crude Life Content Network

Primary Website

Follow on YouTube

Follow on Facebook

Follow on LinkedIn

The Crude Life LinkedIn

The Founder of The Crude Life - Jason Spiess LinkedIn

The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

Trusted Interviews. Industry Experts.