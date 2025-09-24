Song: West Texas Trouble

Out in the bone-dry lands of West Texas, where the sun scorches the oil patch by day and the stars stretch endlessly over scrub and shale by night, a certain kind of woman thrives. These are the women of the rig, the ones who grease the valves at dawn, carry the torque wrenches to the derrick floor in the blazing heat, and at dusk laugh in the glow of flare stacks.
They know the throttle of life—hard work, hard play, hard hearts softened by laughter and grit. In a place where dust bites your boots and the wind never stops blowing, they become legends of their own making.
The oilfield is more than just an industry—it’s a culture with its own language, rituals, and rough edges. In the Permian Basin, women are increasingly taking their place among “the hands,” proving strength and savvy on the pump jacks, in the swelter of the tank farms, and through the long shifts under endless skies.
They carry spanners and carry stories—of frac jobs that barely held, of midnight calls when something’s blown out underground, of triumphs earned well past quitting time.
“West Texas Trouble” is a celebration of those women—their fire, their tenacity, their dual beauty and backbone. The lyrics that follow don’t shy away from the spark, the grit, or the heart of the patch. They speak of the flare stacks, the midnight drills, the tough talk and tender moments.
This is their anthem: for the ones who fix your leaks, hold your ground, and still raise a toast under the endless stars. Now, press play and let their voices roar.
WEST TEXAS TROUBLE
Boots on gravel, fire in our veins
Sunrise hits the rig, we ain’t here for games
We grease the gears and torque the steel
Pipeline queens behind the wheel
Hard hat hair and diesel dreams
We’re runnin’ this lease like a well-oiled team
From the frac pads to the midnight drills
We ain’t stoppin’ till we get our fill
We’re West Texas Trouble, wild and bold
Roughneck angels with hearts of gold
Kickin’ up dust where the pump jacks shine
Beautiful and nasty at the same time
We’ll fix your problems, day or night
Whiskey in hand and a wrench held tight
Talk slick, we’ll shut you down
We run the yard, we own this town
Mud in our boots, but our spirits fly
Higher than a flare stack in a Midland sky
(Don’t let the lashes fool ya, baby)
We weld, we haul, we measure the flow
Choke pressure high, still in control
(Flame-proof lips and a backbone steel)
We play as hard as we drill for real
We’re West Texas Trouble, can’t be tamed
Every man out here knows our name
Crackin’ valves and callin’ shots
Hotter than a flare at the frac site lot
We’ll fix your problems, make ‘em right
Under moonlight or rig light
West Texas Trouble, hear us roar
Hard-lovin’ ladies with a whole lot more
Run the pad and rule the scene
In coveralls or in faded jeans
We’ll fix your problems, every time
With grit, grace, and a little moonshine
West Texas Trouble, ridin’ free
Oilfield queens of eternity
written & produced by Jason Spiess
