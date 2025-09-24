Song: West Texas Trouble

Out in the bone-dry lands of West Texas, where the sun scorches the oil patch by day and the stars stretch endlessly over scrub and shale by night, a certain kind of woman thrives. These are the women of the rig, the ones who grease the valves at dawn, carry the torque wrenches to the derrick floor in the blazing heat, and at dusk laugh in the glow of flare stacks.

They know the throttle of life—hard work, hard play, hard hearts softened by laughter and grit. In a place where dust bites your boots and the wind never stops blowing, they become legends of their own making.

The oilfield is more than just an industry—it’s a culture with its own language, rituals, and rough edges. In the Permian Basin, women are increasingly taking their place among “the hands,” proving strength and savvy on the pump jacks, in the swelter of the tank farms, and through the long shifts under endless skies.

They carry spanners and carry stories—of frac jobs that barely held, of midnight calls when something’s blown out underground, of triumphs earned well past quitting time.

“West Texas Trouble” is a celebration of those women—their fire, their tenacity, their dual beauty and backbone. The lyrics that follow don’t shy away from the spark, the grit, or the heart of the patch. They speak of the flare stacks, the midnight drills, the tough talk and tender moments.

This is their anthem: for the ones who fix your leaks, hold your ground, and still raise a toast under the endless stars. Now, press play and let their voices roar.

WEST TEXAS TROUBLE

Boots on gravel, fire in our veins

Sunrise hits the rig, we ain’t here for games



We grease the gears and torque the steel

Pipeline queens behind the wheel

Hard hat hair and diesel dreams

We’re runnin’ this lease like a well-oiled team



From the frac pads to the midnight drills

We ain’t stoppin’ till we get our fill



We’re West Texas Trouble, wild and bold

Roughneck angels with hearts of gold

Kickin’ up dust where the pump jacks shine

Beautiful and nasty at the same time

We’ll fix your problems, day or night

Whiskey in hand and a wrench held tight



Talk slick, we’ll shut you down

We run the yard, we own this town

Mud in our boots, but our spirits fly

Higher than a flare stack in a Midland sky



(Don’t let the lashes fool ya, baby)

We weld, we haul, we measure the flow

Choke pressure high, still in control

(Flame-proof lips and a backbone steel)

We play as hard as we drill for real



We’re West Texas Trouble, can’t be tamed

Every man out here knows our name

Crackin’ valves and callin’ shots

Hotter than a flare at the frac site lot

We’ll fix your problems, make ‘em right

Under moonlight or rig light



West Texas Trouble, hear us roar

Hard-lovin’ ladies with a whole lot more

Run the pad and rule the scene

In coveralls or in faded jeans

We’ll fix your problems, every time

With grit, grace, and a little moonshine



West Texas Trouble, ridin’ free

Oilfield queens of eternity

written & produced by Jason Spiess

