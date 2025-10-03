The song Kansas Strong is a heartfelt, narrative-driven song that follows the journey of a young couple who face hardship after being laid off. With two kids and uncertain prospects, they move to Kansas for a fresh start, fueled by resilience and hope.
The story unfolds through the father’s perspective, capturing themes of redemption, family unity, and personal growth.
As the family settles into their new life—rooted in the small-town values of hard work and faith—the wife finds fulfillment in motherhood and singing in the church choir, while the father regains his sense of identity and pride through honest labor. The children thrive in their new community, symbolized by the line “kids growin’ roots where the rigs glow.”
Set to a driving country rock rhythm with uplifting slide guitar and layered harmonies, the song is a tribute to second chances, the strength of love, and the unshakeable spirit of a family that rebuilds itself from the ground up—Kansas strong.
Kansas Strong (LYRICS)
Laid off in Colorado,
Bags packed at dawn
Two kids in the backseat just holdin’ on
Tank full of hope
Nerves runnin’ long
But we were chasin’ somethin’ better
Somewhere we belong
Factory lights went dark
Hearts heavy with the news
No more steel to grind
No more worn-out workin’ boots
She looked at me and said,
“Let’s find a brand-new song”
So we rolled past the Rockies
Singin’ we gotta be strong
Didn’t know what we’d find
In the Kansas plains
But we prayed that the winds
Would blow away the pain
Now we’re Kansas strong, standing tall on our feet
Got a little white house at the end of Main Street
Kids laughin’ loud in the schoolyard light
She sings hallelujah every Sunday night
I’m diggin’ deep in the red clay ground
Earnin’ respect in this new hometown
We were broken, but it didn’t last long
Now we’re whole again — Kansas strong
She traded heels for hymns
Diapers and dreams
Found her voice in the church choir harmonies
The way she holds our girl
The way she leads our son
I see grace in her hands
Every battle she’s won
And I’m a better man
With dirt under these nails
With each sunrise
I know we did not fail
Yeah, we’re Kansas strong
Kids growin’ roots where the rigs glow
Healin’ slow from the lives we know
Kids chasin’ stars in the schoolyard sky
She lifts her voice like an angel high
I’m comin’ home proud with calloused hands
Feelin’ like the man I always am
We were lost, but not for long
Now we’re found — Kansas strong
The storm tried to break us
The wind tried to bend
But faith and family
Pulled us back again
It ain’t the land
It’s the love we stand on
And we built this life
Brick by brick at dawn
Now we’re Kansas strong
Roots runnin’ deep
Got dreams and bloom and peace when we sleep
Kids growin’ fast with fire in their eyes
She sings her soul to those Sunday skies
I hold her hand like I did back then
And thank the Lord for where we’ve been
We were scattered, now we belong
Together forever — Kansas strong
Yeah, we’re Kansas Strong
Kansas Strong
written & produced by Jason Spiess
