The song Kansas Strong is a heartfelt, narrative-driven song that follows the journey of a young couple who face hardship after being laid off. With two kids and uncertain prospects, they move to Kansas for a fresh start, fueled by resilience and hope.

The story unfolds through the father’s perspective, capturing themes of redemption, family unity, and personal growth.

As the family settles into their new life—rooted in the small-town values of hard work and faith—the wife finds fulfillment in motherhood and singing in the church choir, while the father regains his sense of identity and pride through honest labor. The children thrive in their new community, symbolized by the line “kids growin’ roots where the rigs glow.”

Set to a driving country rock rhythm with uplifting slide guitar and layered harmonies, the song is a tribute to second chances, the strength of love, and the unshakeable spirit of a family that rebuilds itself from the ground up—Kansas strong.

Kansas Strong (LYRICS)

Laid off in Colorado,

Bags packed at dawn

Two kids in the backseat just holdin’ on

Tank full of hope

Nerves runnin’ long

But we were chasin’ somethin’ better

Somewhere we belong

Factory lights went dark

Hearts heavy with the news

No more steel to grind

No more worn-out workin’ boots

She looked at me and said,

“Let’s find a brand-new song”

So we rolled past the Rockies

Singin’ we gotta be strong

Didn’t know what we’d find

In the Kansas plains

But we prayed that the winds

Would blow away the pain

Now we’re Kansas strong, standing tall on our feet

Got a little white house at the end of Main Street

Kids laughin’ loud in the schoolyard light

She sings hallelujah every Sunday night

I’m diggin’ deep in the red clay ground

Earnin’ respect in this new hometown

We were broken, but it didn’t last long

Now we’re whole again — Kansas strong

She traded heels for hymns

Diapers and dreams

Found her voice in the church choir harmonies

The way she holds our girl

The way she leads our son

I see grace in her hands

Every battle she’s won

And I’m a better man

With dirt under these nails

With each sunrise

I know we did not fail

Yeah, we’re Kansas strong

Kids growin’ roots where the rigs glow

Healin’ slow from the lives we know

Kids chasin’ stars in the schoolyard sky

She lifts her voice like an angel high

I’m comin’ home proud with calloused hands

Feelin’ like the man I always am

We were lost, but not for long

Now we’re found — Kansas strong

The storm tried to break us

The wind tried to bend

But faith and family

Pulled us back again

It ain’t the land

It’s the love we stand on

And we built this life

Brick by brick at dawn

Now we’re Kansas strong

Roots runnin’ deep

Got dreams and bloom and peace when we sleep

Kids growin’ fast with fire in their eyes

She sings her soul to those Sunday skies

I hold her hand like I did back then

And thank the Lord for where we’ve been

We were scattered, now we belong

Together forever — Kansas strong

Yeah, we’re Kansas Strong

Kansas Strong

written & produced by Jason Spiess

