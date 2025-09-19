Song: Gasoline (The Ghost of Briscoe)

Gasoline (The Ghost of Briscoe) is a haunting folk ballad that tells the story of a forgotten Texas town swallowed by time and silence. Through vivid imagery, dusty melodies, and a deeply nostalgic tone, the song paints a portrait of Gasoline — once a small but thriving community in Briscoe County, now nothing more than creaking wood and desert wind.

With ghostly echoes of lost lives and lingering memories, the song captures the spirit of rural decay and the eerie beauty of places left behind. It's not just a song about a town — it’s a requiem for all the forgotten corners of America.

Out where the land don’t speak too loud

Where the dust hangs thick like a funeral shroud

There’s a road that bends then disappears

To a town that ain’t had a soul in years



They called it Gasoline, Briscoe pride

Built on grit and oil and Friday night rides

Population 42 and a bar that never closed

Till the rigs ran dry and the bank foreclosed



Ghosts don’t need no gasoline

They just ride the wind through broken screens

Whisper names in the midnight breeze

Like mama's voice in dying dreams

Down in Gasoline… where the past still leans



Sheriff Tom drank coffee black

Used to say “Ain’t nothin' here but time and tracks”

But the time ran out, and the trains moved on

Now his badge just rusts in the courthouse lawn



You can still hear boots on the chapel floor

And the laugh of kids through the hardware store



Ghosts don’t need no gasoline

They just dance through dust in sepia scenes

Echo prayers through busted beams

Like a jukebox stuck on faded dreams

Down in Gasoline… where silence screams



One light left on in the general store

Flickers like it’s waitin’ for something more

But there ain’t no mail and there ain’t no train

Just an old stray dog and a blood-red rain



Ghosts don’t need no gasoline

They just haunt what's lost and might’ve been

Playin’ cards with yesterday’s sin

In a place the map won’t draw again

Down in Gasoline… where it all caved in



Out in Briscoe, you’ll find the bones

Of a town that burned and died alone

No graves, no signs, no in-between

Just a whisper left… of Gasoline

Click on image for Full Length Album “Living The Crude Life” written & produced by Jason Spiess and The Crude Life Studios.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK