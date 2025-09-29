Song: Drill Baby Drill

“Drill Baby Drill” is a politically charged, high-energy anthem that celebrates the grit, determination, and even the controversy surrounding America’s oil and gas industry.
Rooted in the spirit of old school wildcatters and modern shale revolutionaries, the song blends the rough-neck swagger of country rock with the urgency of a protest chant. It captures the boom-and-bust cycles of oil towns, the political battles over energy independence, and the unapologetic call for domestic drilling in the face of environmental debates and shifting energy policies.
With a rally-cry chorus echoing across open plains and oilfields, “Drill Baby Drill” becomes both a battle hymn for blue-collar workers and a lightning rod in the larger energy conversation, demanding attention, pride, and no small amount of rebellion.
Drill Baby Drill (LYRICS)
We ain’t got time for red tape lies
We’re burnin’ daylight under open skies
Out in the patch where the real work’s done
They talk green dreams, we run on black sun
We don’t need lectures from a D.C. chair
While we break our backs in the cold night air
They sip lattes while we strike steel
But we know what keeps the world real
You want power? Here’s the deal —
Drill, baby, drill
They try to shut us down, but we ain’t backin’ down
Light it up, make it roar, feel the diesel thrill
Drill, baby, drill
Pipelines frozen by political games
We’re fueling freedom — not playing blame
You can’t build steel from solar haze
We keep the lights on, day by day
Worn-out boots, hands scarred deep
We’re the pulse beneath your city’s sleep
You want power? Here’s the deal —
Drill, baby, drill
They try to shut us down, but we ain’t backin’ down
Light it up, make it roar, feel the diesel thrill
Drill, baby, drill
No peace signs on this lease
Just mud, sweat, and elbow grease
Your clean talk don’t warm our homes
We bleed black gold from fractured zones
You want power? Here’s the deal —
Drill, baby, drill
Turn the wrench, flip the switch, crush the bureaucrat’s will
We rise with fire in our chest —
Drill, baby, drill
Drill, baby, drill
We power the free and we always will...
Drill, baby, drill
written & produced by Jason Spiess
