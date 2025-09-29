Song: Drill Baby Drill

“Drill Baby Drill” is a politically charged, high-energy anthem that celebrates the grit, determination, and even the controversy surrounding America’s oil and gas industry.

Rooted in the spirit of old school wildcatters and modern shale revolutionaries, the song blends the rough-neck swagger of country rock with the urgency of a protest chant. It captures the boom-and-bust cycles of oil towns, the political battles over energy independence, and the unapologetic call for domestic drilling in the face of environmental debates and shifting energy policies.

With a rally-cry chorus echoing across open plains and oilfields, “Drill Baby Drill” becomes both a battle hymn for blue-collar workers and a lightning rod in the larger energy conversation, demanding attention, pride, and no small amount of rebellion.

Drill Baby Drill (LYRICS)

We ain’t got time for red tape lies

We’re burnin’ daylight under open skies



Out in the patch where the real work’s done

They talk green dreams, we run on black sun

We don’t need lectures from a D.C. chair

While we break our backs in the cold night air



They sip lattes while we strike steel

But we know what keeps the world real



You want power? Here’s the deal —

Drill, baby, drill

They try to shut us down, but we ain’t backin’ down

Light it up, make it roar, feel the diesel thrill

Drill, baby, drill



Pipelines frozen by political games

We’re fueling freedom — not playing blame

You can’t build steel from solar haze

We keep the lights on, day by day



Worn-out boots, hands scarred deep

We’re the pulse beneath your city’s sleep



You want power? Here’s the deal —

Drill, baby, drill

They try to shut us down, but we ain’t backin’ down

Light it up, make it roar, feel the diesel thrill

Drill, baby, drill



No peace signs on this lease

Just mud, sweat, and elbow grease

Your clean talk don’t warm our homes

We bleed black gold from fractured zones



You want power? Here’s the deal —

Drill, baby, drill

Turn the wrench, flip the switch, crush the bureaucrat’s will

We rise with fire in our chest —

Drill, baby, drill



Drill, baby, drill

We power the free and we always will...

Drill, baby, drill

written & produced by Jason Spiess

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK