Song Debut: Crude Bound & Burnin'

Crude bound and burnin’, loadin’ black gold down the line

West to East Texas, makin’ that pipeline shine

Rollin’ outta Midland, sunrise in my glass

Big rig hummin’ like a bullet movin’ fast

Tank full o’ diesel and a trailer full o’ crude

Ain’t no time for stoppin’, I’m in that pumpjack mood

Crude bound and burnin’, I’m haulin’ that gold

From the Permian basin where the wild rigs roll

Drillin’ boys wave as I thunder on through

East Texas waitin’ with a barbecue view

Yeah, I’m crude bound and burnin’, runnin’ red, white, and blue

Hit I-20 east with a pit stop in Clyde

Got my co-pilot hound and a long-legged stride

CB’s chirpin’, "Breaker breaker, he’s flyin’!"

Smokeys can’t catch me, I’m a pipeline lion

Crude bound and burnin’, I’m haulin’ that gold

From the Permian basin where the wild rigs roll

Tank’s ridin’ heavy, but my foot’s feelin’ light

From Abilene thunder to that Longview night

Yeah, I’m crude bound and burnin’, gotta make it by tonight

Roughnecks drillin’ under desert moon beams

I’m the artery rollin’ through their pipe dreams

One hand on the wheel, one heart in the mud

My veins run oil and my soul runs blood

Crude bound and burnin’, I’m haulin’ that gold

From the Permian basin where the wild rigs roll

Ain’t no backin’ down on this Texan ride

Eastbound thunder with pride by my side

Yeah, I’m crude bound and burnin’, got the Lone Star as my guide

From pumpjack sunrise to pine tree shade

I haul Texas black till the final grade

Crude bound and burnin’, that's the trucker trade

written & produced by Jason Spiess