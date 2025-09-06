Song Debut: Crude Bound & Burnin'

Crude bound and burnin’, loadin’ black gold down the line
West to East Texas, makin’ that pipeline shine
Rollin’ outta Midland, sunrise in my glass
Big rig hummin’ like a bullet movin’ fast
Tank full o’ diesel and a trailer full o’ crude
Ain’t no time for stoppin’, I’m in that pumpjack mood
Crude bound and burnin’, I’m haulin’ that gold
From the Permian basin where the wild rigs roll
Drillin’ boys wave as I thunder on through
East Texas waitin’ with a barbecue view
Yeah, I’m crude bound and burnin’, runnin’ red, white, and blue
Hit I-20 east with a pit stop in Clyde
Got my co-pilot hound and a long-legged stride
CB’s chirpin’, "Breaker breaker, he’s flyin’!"
Smokeys can’t catch me, I’m a pipeline lion
Crude bound and burnin’, I’m haulin’ that gold
From the Permian basin where the wild rigs roll
Tank’s ridin’ heavy, but my foot’s feelin’ light
From Abilene thunder to that Longview night
Yeah, I’m crude bound and burnin’, gotta make it by tonight
Roughnecks drillin’ under desert moon beams
I’m the artery rollin’ through their pipe dreams
One hand on the wheel, one heart in the mud
My veins run oil and my soul runs blood
Crude bound and burnin’, I’m haulin’ that gold
From the Permian basin where the wild rigs roll
Ain’t no backin’ down on this Texan ride
Eastbound thunder with pride by my side
Yeah, I’m crude bound and burnin’, got the Lone Star as my guide
From pumpjack sunrise to pine tree shade
I haul Texas black till the final grade
Crude bound and burnin’, that's the trucker trade
written & produced by Jason Spiess