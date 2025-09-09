Song Debut: Black Gold In Titusville

In a sleepy Pennsylvania town
Where the forest wore an autumn crown
Came a man with iron in his gaze
And dreams of flame beneath the clay
Edwin Drake, they called him mad
With a steam rig and an old rail pad
Said, "There's riches underneath this land!"
But folks just laughed with a wave of the hand
But he drilled through rock, through mud and shame
'Til one fine morn, the black gold came
Oh Titusville, she lit the flame
Oil flowed, and the world would change
From lamps to mills, from trains to flame
It all began with Drake’s bold name
Black gold in the valley low
Where the Allegheny waters flow
August twenty-seventh, eighteen fifty-nine
The derrick roared, the oil did shine
Like thunder drawn from under soil
A river born of midnight oil
Some say he struck the devil’s well
But all he saw was tales to tell
A fortune made, then swept away
Still, his name won’t fade away
Oh Titusville, she lit the flame
Oil flowed, and the world would change
From lamps to mills, from trains to flame
It all began with Drake’s bold name
Black gold in the valley low
Where the Allegheny waters flow
So raise a glass and tip your hat
To the man with guts and a drilling map
For deep beneath that rust-red shale
The first drop fell — and told the tale
written & produced by Jason Spiess
The Crude Life is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
ONE YEAR OF PARAMOUNT PLUS FOR ONLY $30