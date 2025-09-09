Song Debut: Black Gold In Titusville

In a sleepy Pennsylvania town

Where the forest wore an autumn crown

Came a man with iron in his gaze

And dreams of flame beneath the clay



Edwin Drake, they called him mad

With a steam rig and an old rail pad

Said, "There's riches underneath this land!"

But folks just laughed with a wave of the hand



But he drilled through rock, through mud and shame

'Til one fine morn, the black gold came



Oh Titusville, she lit the flame

Oil flowed, and the world would change

From lamps to mills, from trains to flame

It all began with Drake’s bold name

Black gold in the valley low

Where the Allegheny waters flow



August twenty-seventh, eighteen fifty-nine

The derrick roared, the oil did shine

Like thunder drawn from under soil

A river born of midnight oil



Some say he struck the devil’s well

But all he saw was tales to tell

A fortune made, then swept away

Still, his name won’t fade away



Oh Titusville, she lit the flame

Oil flowed, and the world would change

From lamps to mills, from trains to flame

It all began with Drake’s bold name

Black gold in the valley low

Where the Allegheny waters flow



So raise a glass and tip your hat

To the man with guts and a drilling map

For deep beneath that rust-red shale

The first drop fell — and told the tale

written & produced by Jason Spiess

ONE YEAR OF PARAMOUNT PLUS FOR ONLY $30

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK