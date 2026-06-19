In the rolling hills and established fields of Ohio, generations of small conventional oil and gas operators have quietly powered American homes, fueled our economy, and kept energy affordable and reliable. These aren’t the massive shale plays that dominate headlines. These are family-run businesses, marginal wells, and independent producers who punch above their weight—delivering steady production, supporting local jobs, and contributing to our nation’s energy security without fanfare.

But burdensome federal regulations threaten to snuff out that legacy. The Biden-era EPA methane rules were written with large-scale operations in mind, imposing one-size-fits-all compliance costs that smaller operators simply can’t absorb. Monitoring, reporting, equipment upgrades, and zero-emission mandates sound reasonable in Washington conference rooms, but on the ground in Ohio they translate into shutdowns, lost production, and family businesses forced to walk away from wells that have produced reliably for decades.

That’s why Ohio Representatives Adam Mathews and Ty Moore’s House Concurrent Resolution 47 is a breath of fresh air—and a much-needed defense of common sense.

HCR 47 urges the EPA to revisit and revise these federal methane regulations with practical, targeted changes that protect small producers without compromising environmental progress. Among the key requests: