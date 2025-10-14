The Crude Life

Sid Abma
7h

Do you think they need electricity in Africa? Do you think they have too much food in Africa, or could they accept more,- more that could be grown in their own countries?

I really like the idea of smaller Community Power Plants, and with it, commercial greenhouses to utilize the combusted natural gas exhaust, and in these greenhouses the locals can be taught to grow food crops that are needed to feed these people.

A food processing plant can be constructed next to the greenhouses, taking the waste heat energy that is recovered from the combusted exhaust and using that heat somehow to process whatever crop product that is grown as needed.

We have the technologies here in America to make this happen, along with students coming out of Agricultural School, them going there teaching and making a difference.

I see this as something good for all.

