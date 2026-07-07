In a significant step forward for Egypt’s energy sector, Shell Egypt has officially kicked off its 2026 drilling program in the Mediterranean Sea with the arrival of the advanced Stena IceMAX drillship. Operated by industry leader Stena Drilling, this state-of-the-art vessel will carry out a multi-well campaign that promises to accelerate natural gas production and reinforce Egypt’s position as a key regional energy supplier.

The program begins with development wells at the Mina West gas field, followed by exploration at the promising Sirius prospect and the frontier Velox well. This initiative underscores Shell’s long-term commitment to Egypt and aligns perfectly with the country’s strategic goal of becoming a Mediterranean energy hub.