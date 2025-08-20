The Bayfront Convention Center in Erie is preparing to welcome one of the most anticipated events on the energy calendar: SHALE INSIGHT® 2025. For the shale industry, the conference represents more than an annual gathering; it’s a convergence point for decision-makers, innovators, and policymakers shaping the future of natural gas in the Appalachian Basin and beyond.

The significance of Shale Insights lies in its ability to pull together the full ecosystem of shale development—operators, regulators, suppliers, financiers, and community leaders—into one forum.

With discussions ranging from data center power demand to regulatory compliance, the event promises to highlight both the challenges and opportunities facing U.S. shale as it continues to influence global energy markets.

Why This Year Matters

Energy Security on Center Stage : As global tensions heighten and U.S. gas exports climb, Appalachian shale remains central to energy reliability.

Intersection with Technology : Sessions are set to explore how natural gas supports data centers, AI infrastructure, and manufacturing competitiveness.

Policy Crossroads: Regulatory compliance, municipal relations, and pipeline safety will be major talking points, reflecting shifting state and federal oversight.

Notable Speakers (Preview)

Jim Welty – President, Marcellus Shale Coalition. Voices the industry’s priorities and outlook.

Lisa McManus, Esq. – VP & General Counsel at PGE; Chair, Marcellus Shale Coalition. Legal and regulatory strategist for the sector.

Nick Dell’Osso Jr. – President & CEO, Expand Energy. Will keynote on corporate growth, mergers, and value creation.

Karen Harbert – President & CEO, American Gas Association. National voice on gas’s role in reliability and decarbonization.

Jim Kerr – Chairman, President & CEO, Southern Company Gas. Utility leader focused on integrating shale into long-term reliability.

Kathryn Z. Klaber – Managing Partner, The Klaber Group. Moderator and architect of shale industry collaboration since its inception.

Dan Garcia, Esq. – Of Counsel, Steptoe & Johnson. Specialist in PHMSA compliance and federal pipeline regulations.

Patty Horvatich – SVP, Business Investment, Pittsburgh Regional Alliance. Champion for technology deployment in energy markets.

Agenda Highlights

Welcome Reception (Sept 16, 5:00–7:00 PM)

A high-energy kickoff along the Erie waterfront. Sponsored by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, with supporting roles from Americans for Prosperity – PA, Moody & Associates, Inc., and WM Energy Services, the evening will set the tone with networking, entertainment, and industry camaraderie.

General Sessions (Sept 17, Morning)

Opening remarks from MSC leadership.

Keynote by Nick Dell’Osso Jr., spotlighting corporate strategy and community impact.

Fireside chat with Karen Harbert and Jim Kerr, examining Appalachian shale’s role in U.S. energy reliability.

Breakout Sessions (Sept 17, Midday)

Data Centers & Energy : How shale underpins the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Municipal Relations : New ordinances, operator–community collaboration, and local perspectives.

Technology Showcase : Six pilot-ready technologies presented lightning-style, with practical applications for operators.

Regulatory Compliance: Practical frameworks for PHMSA standards, environmental readiness, and geohazard mitigation.

Technology Showcase (Sept 17, Afternoon)

A competitive arena where innovators pitch field-ready solutions in real time, offering operators a look at the next wave of industry disruption.

Engaging Sponsors

Lead Reception Sponsor : Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Supporting Reception Sponsors : Americans for Prosperity – PA; Moody & Associates, Inc.; WM Energy Services

Breakfast Sponsor : Equinor US

General Session Sponsors : Expand Energy, EQT Corporation, ExxonMobil, American Gas Association, Seneca Resources/National Fuel Midstream, Range Resources

Exhibit Area Sponsor : Williams Companies, Inc.

University Research Showcase : PennEnergy Resources

Technology Showcase Sponsor : Pittsburgh Regional Alliance

Regulatory Session Sponsor: Geosyntec Consultants

Looking Ahead

SHALE INSIGHT® 2025 is positioned to be more than just a conference—it’s a barometer of where shale stands in the broader U.S. energy mix. With high-level keynotes, cutting-edge technology demonstrations, and a strong lineup of sponsors, Erie’s Bayfront will temporarily become the epicenter of North America’s natural gas conversation.

For operators, regulators, and innovators alike, the question isn’t whether shale remains relevant—but how it evolves to meet new economic, technological, and geopolitical realities.

