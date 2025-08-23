If the first season of Landman left you with grit under your fingernails and a thirst for more West Texas oilfield grit, hold onto your ten‑gallon hat—season 2 is revving up to blow the roof off.

Enter Sam Elliott: The Man, the Myth, the Sheri-dan

Sam Elliott, that gravel-voiced legend of the screen, is saddling up to join the crew for season 2. You might know him as Shea Brennan from 1883, and now he’s back in the Taylor Sheridan universe—but the specifics of his character are as secretive as a ranger’s poker hand. Expect a rugged presence ready to carve his name into the oilfields.

Fresh Blood (and Familiar Faces)

Joining Elliott are Stefania Spampinato, best known for her medical hustle on Grey’s Anatomy, and returning heavy hitters like Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, and Demi Moore. Meanwhile, Jon Hamm, for reasons likely comedic (or Bad Bunny–residency related), won’t be back.

Tommy Norris (Thornton) is still trying to steer the M‑TEX ship, and now the fan's on high. With the cartel boss Galino (Andy García) in the boardroom and the oil business hotter than a rigs’ flaring stack, Tommy’s got his hands full—and then some. The trailer promises grit, power plays, and a livewire atmosphere only West Texas can deliver.

No canon crossover with Yellowstone or Tulsa King—yet. But in Sheridan’s universe, these desert‑dust roads are long, and stranger things have happened. Maybe one day, Galino sends his regards to Dwight "The General."

On the Calendar: November 16, 2025 — Mark it

Set your countdowns: Landman punches back onto Paramount+ on November 16, 2025—just 10 months after the season 1 finale, so buckle up for that fast-touring bull ride.

Landman Season 2 is lining up to be a dive into oil-slick peril, cartel flashpoint, and clay-eyed ambition, all under the West Texas sun. With Sam Elliott audiences already stumping for whiskey and wide-brimmed respect, this is the wild-cat rig drama we didn’t know we needed—until now.

