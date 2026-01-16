The Midwest’s winter blues will melt away when the 43rd annual Rod & Custom Auto Show cruises into The Bend XPO Jan. 16–18, bringing three days of chrome, craftsmanship and classic Americana to the Quad Cities.

Since 1983, the show has transformed January into an indoor summer for car lovers, showcasing standout builds from across the region. This year’s theme, “Get Your Kicks on Route 66,” celebrates the 100th anniversary of America’s most storied highway.

Attendees can expect displays inspired by vintage road trips, neon‑lit nostalgia, and the small‑town charm that made the Mother Road a cultural icon.

A special guest straight from the big screen — Everyone’s Favorite Tow Truck — will be on hand for photos, adding a playful nod to Route 66’s cinematic legacy.

Location

The Bend XPO Center, 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline, offers modern amenities and ample onsite parking, making it easy to step from your warm car into the warm show floor.

When

Friday, Jan. 16: 1–8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 18: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Special Attractions

Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar signing — Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m.

Live pin‑striping by Hetz, Fat Daddy and Chris D Painter, plus an art auction

Kids Metal Art Contest presented by Premiere Metal Art

American Muscle Cars 4 U Hot Wheels Racing Challenge

Tickets

Admission is $10, with free entry for kids under 13.

Military members and veterans receive free admission, courtesy of Dahl Ford.

Full schedule and ticket details are available here.

