The oil patch used to build boomtowns out of dust and diesel.

Drill a well, build a camp, expand a town.

Schools, diners, ballfields, payrolls — community followed hydrocarbons.

That hasn’t changed.

Only the blueprint has.

Today’s energy innovators aren’t just building pump stations and pipe yards.

They’re building campuses, collectives, policy hubs, and identity engines — and they’re doing it where they started.

Few tell that story better than Cody Campbell, Texas Tech lineman turned $4 billion shale entrepreneur, turned university regent, stadium investor, and college-sports reformer.

If the old boomtowns were derricks and diners, the new ones are stadiums, scholarships, equity funds, and community-rooted institutions.

This is what modern oil-and-gas impact looks like in 2025.

West Texas Roots, National Scale

Campbell isn’t a fly-in investor or a parachute philanthropist.

Born in Lubbock.

Canyon High School standout.

Texas Tech offensive lineman and Academic All-Big-12 scholar.

After football — briefly with the Colts before injury — he went back to class.

Finance and economics. MS in Finance. Building skills before building companies.

Then he co-founded Double Eagle Energy, assembling hundreds of thousands of acres and scaling with the shale renaissance.

By February 2025, he sold major assets to Diamondback Energy for $4.08 billion — $3B cash + shares — and immediately launched $2.5 billion in new energy investment vehicles.

That’s not an exit.

That’s oxygen for the next cycle.

The roughneck economy doesn’t retire — it reloads.

Instead of Leaving, He Doubled Down on Home

While some chase attention in coastal capital corridors, Campbell stayed anchored in West Texas and Fort Worth.

He didn’t use his shale success to buy a pro franchise or a hedge fund loft.

He wrote a check to build a stadium.

In 2021, Campbell made a $25 million gift to Texas Tech — funding a state-of-the-art South End Zone project at Jones AT&T Stadium. The field now carries his name: Cody Campbell Field.

The boomtown effect?

Not temporary workers — permanent pride.

A facility becomes a recruiting engine.

A recruiting engine becomes a winning program.

A winning program keeps talent, families, and employers anchored to place.

Oil didn’t just build rigs — it built a reason to stay.

The Matador Club and Modern Community Capital

Campbell also helped lead The Matador Club, a donor-driven vehicle reshaping athlete opportunity.

More than $63 million raised from 3,500+ supporters.

Where early boomtowns funded barber shops and bunkhouses, this one funds:

Scholarships

Athlete support programs

Recruitment pipelines

Academic & athletic performance resources

The old oilfield built lunch counters.

The new one builds talent engines.

Still building.

Just different tools.

From Derrick to D.C.: Governance as the New Infrastructure

Yesterday’s energy leaders built roads and rail.

Today’s build policy infrastructure — governance, fairness, clarity — to keep American institutions strong.

Campbell launched Saving College Sports, a 501(c)(4) pushing for a future where athletes are supported but institutions don’t collapse under unstructured reform.

Think about that shift for a moment:

From building rigs in the Permian to designing governance in Washington.

Same mindset:

Structure matters.

Stability matters.

Opportunity matters.

Local roots matter.

Energy leaders always built systems.

Now those systems include universities and athletic futures — not just fields and frac spreads.

Cody Campbell isn’t a booster who stumbled into a press box.

He’s a roughneck-era child, scholarship athlete, shale-era builder, next-gen donor, and institutional architect.

What he’s doing in Lubbock and Fort Worth is what the industry is doing across America:

Investing in campuses

Funding facilities

Backing student opportunity

Expanding networks of innovation

Building place-anchored pride

Reinforcing rural and regional identity

Trading steel-toe impact for scholarship, stability, and scoreboard momentum

The Permian didn’t leave.

It elevated.

This is still community building — just with equity funds, stadium wings, NIL collectives, and governance frameworks instead of bunkhouses and barbed wire.

Call it the Modern Boomtown Model:

Build where you were built.

Invest where you competed.

Strengthen the institutions that shaped you.

The American Energy Legacy Isn’t Ending — It’s Graduating

Some say the energy era is fading.

But look around West Texas today:

New production capital

New university leadership

New institutional infrastructure

New athletic power building

New community confidence

The roughneck generation built towns.

The shale generation builds programs.

The next generation will build institutions and innovation corridors.

Energy didn’t retreat — it reimagined community growth.

Steel, sweat, and shale built the foundation.

Now leadership, capital, and loyalty build the future.

West Texas didn’t become a boomtown once.

It keeps becoming one — because people like Cody Campbell chose to build, not leave.

And that might be the most oil-and-gas thing of all.

