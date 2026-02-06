Five researchers at The University of Texas at Austin are bridging engineering and public policy to address one of climate science’s most pressing challenges. The team, which spans several disciplines in the Cockrell School of Engineering and the LBJ School of Public Affairs, is creating a “research road map” to find better carbon capture processes.

“Most people who work on these carbon problems are either geologists or some flavor of engineers, so it tends to be very technology-focused,” said Hugh Daigle, the team leader and professor of petroleum engineering. “On the other side, you’ve got the energy-system-modeling people, who are more on the economist side. There is a big chasm between those two. What we’re trying to do is bring it all together in a way that hasn’t happened before.”

The collaboration, supported by an Incubator planning grant from UT’s Office of the Vice President for Research, Scholarship and Creative Endeavors, includes Daigle, Arvind Ravikumar in petroleum and geosystems engineering; Sergio Castellano in civil, architectural and environmental engineering; Benjamin Leibowicz in mechanical engineering; and Andrew Waxman at the LBJ School.

The collaboration came about as the result of a yearly competition sponsored by UT’s Office of the Vice President for Research, Scholarship and Creative Endeavors called the Bold Inquiry Incubator.

“If we’re going to make carbon removal something that works, we’re going to have to think about this as a big, complicated, industrial system,” Daigle said.