RelaDyne, the nation’s largest lubricant distributor and a market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, has announced the acquisition of Dennis Oil Company, a family-owned blender and distributor of commercial and industrial lubricants serving Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

The move strengthens RelaDyne’s position across the Heartland while reinforcing a strategy that has made the company the “Acquirer of Choice” in the lubricants and reliability services sector. For customers in transportation, manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and heavy industry, the acquisition signals expanded access to products, enhanced service density, and deeper technical support across critical supply chains.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Dennis Oil Company has spent more than eight decades building a reputation for personalized service and lubrication expertise. What began as a regional supplier of case goods for service stations evolved into a trusted bulk lubricant solutions provider for trucking fleets, manufacturing operations, excavation companies, and quarrying industries.

“Dennis Oil Company is excited to join the RelaDyne team,” said Jeff Dennis, President of Dennis Oil Company. “RelaDyne’s dominant presence in the automotive, commercial, and industrial segments creates an amazing opportunity to expand our product offering and service capability in our current footprint. Joining forces propels our capacity to grow with our longstanding customers while expanding our high level of service to new customers we could not previously reach.”

From a B2B perspective, this acquisition is about more than scale. It is about service density, logistics efficiency, and technical reliability. By combining Dennis Oil’s regional strength with RelaDyne’s national infrastructure, customers gain a stronger supply network capable of meeting increasingly complex operational demands.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dennis Oil Company to the RelaDyne family,” said Eric Royse, Chief Executive Officer of RelaDyne. “Dennis Oil Company’s service footprint and product breadth perfectly complements our existing operations in the Midwest, improving our density in key regional markets. Together, we will provide even greater reliability to the market.”

For industrial operators, reliability is not a marketing term—it is operational survival. Lubricants, DEF, and fuel supply consistency directly impact uptime, compliance, and cost control. As supply chains face tighter margins and higher performance expectations, companies increasingly value partners who offer integrated solutions rather than transactional delivery.

That model is central to RelaDyne’s growth strategy.

“This acquisition continues our strategic investment priorities in the Heartland of America and key Midwest markets,” said David Schumacher, Chief Strategy Officer of RelaDyne. “Dennis Oil Company has built an enviable market position on exceptional customer service, reliability, and product quality. Together, we will continue delivering the highest level of support while unlocking new opportunities for growth.”

RelaDyne has grown to more than 190 locations across North America since its formation in 2010, built on a disciplined acquisition strategy focused on high-performing regional operators. Dennis Oil fits that profile precisely: strong customer relationships, deep technical knowledge, and a service-first culture.

For customers across the Midwest, the integration means:

Expanded product availability across lubricants, fuels, DEF, and reliability services

Improved logistical reach and faster response times

Broader technical expertise and industrial reliability support

Continuity of trusted local service backed by national-scale resources

This combination also reflects a broader trend in the lubricants and industrial services market: consolidation driven not by financial engineering, but by operational performance. Customers want fewer vendors who can do more, deliver faster, and solve problems before they become downtime.

Dennis Oil Company brings more than 80 years of hands-on industry experience into RelaDyne’s national platform. RelaDyne brings scale, capital investment, and infrastructure to accelerate that legacy.

Together, the two companies represent a powerful blend of heritage and horsepower—regional trust backed by national reliability.

In an industry where uptime is currency and reliability is reputation, this acquisition strengthens the backbone of America’s industrial and transportation supply chain.

