As New England confronts a perfect storm of rising energy demand, delayed renewables, and lingering affordability concerns, a new natural gas pipeline into the region is more than expedient—it’s essential.

Expanding pipeline capacity should be seen not as a nostalgic nod to fossil fuels, but as a pragmatic, transitional lever to safeguard reliability, lower costs, and protect economic competitiveness.

Here are a few reasons off the top of my head after covering the industry for nearly 15 years.

1. A Supply Shortfall That Drives Prices Up

There’s no mystery: New England’s infrastructure is running out of slack. During peak demand, the existing pipelines operate at full capacity—forcing the region to turn to costly alternatives like liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports or burning oil for power—both more expensive and less efficient.

MIT’s Christopher Knittel underscores the impact: a new pipeline would deliver gas during high-demand periods and apply consistent downward pressure on prices, especially if linked to prolific formations like the Marcellus Shale.

2. Real Savings, Not Speculation

Critics often accuse pipeline advocates of exaggeration. Yet studies project tangible financial benefits: S&P Global finds that expanding pipeline capacity from Marcellus Shale could lower wholesale natural gas prices in Boston and NYC by 27% and 17% on average, with peak-month reductions of 30% and 20% through 2040.

That translates to $1,435 in savings per residential gas consumer in New England through 2040. Region-wide, these savings could total $5.5 billion annually, with $15 billion flowing specifically to Northeast households by 2040.

3. Reliability in an Uncertain Renewable Rollout

Despite admirable goals, renewables—especially offshore wind—are behind schedule and proving costly and unpredictable. Meanwhile, critics who argue against gas infrastructure often ignore grid instability issues seen abroad, where overreliance on renewables without sufficient thermal backup has triggered outages.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut is not alone in recognizing this reality. With growth in electric vehicles and data centers fueling demand, he’s advocating for expanded natural gas as a bridge until cleaner technologies can catch up in scale and cost-effectiveness.

Personally, I believe the word “bridge” should be replaced with “foundation”, but let’s continue.

4. Political Will Is Shifting

The long-stalled Constitution Pipeline—from Pennsylvania to New York—may be revived through executive action, as states grapple with energy costs and stagnating renewables. With rising energy bills as political pressure mounts, even environmental priorities are bending pragmatically to affordability concerns.

Further illustrating this trend, New York has approved expansions to the Iroquois Pipeline to shore up supply during severe cold snaps—despite its green commitments—investing $5 million in greenhouse gas mitigation to offset environmental concerns.

5. Balancing Act, Not Abandonment of Climate Goals

Opponents argue that expanding gas pipelines locks in emissions. But that's a false dichotomy. A balanced, dual-track strategy—pairing gas with renewable build-out—is not only realistic but necessary for dependable service.

Keep in mind the majority of fossil fuel advocates are in favor of sustainable energy, not state-sponsored politically driven energy. There’s a difference between critical thinking and political posturing.

Fact is that natural gas can serve as the foundation and flexible backbone that allows intermittent sources like wind and solar to succeed—much like Texas has done with its “combo platter” model.

A transition strategy doesn’t mean indefinite reliance. Instead, it means smartly using gas to support sustainable energy growth, AI infrastructure, and evolving demand, while energy innovations ramp up and battery storage matures.

In Summary

A new pipeline isn’t a fossil-fuel fetish—it’s smart energy stewardship. It ensures reliability and affordability while the clean energy transition catches up. Then it can join in on foundational energy mix.

New England doesn’t need to sacrifice today’s stability for tomorrow’s promise—it can have both.

