The Crude Life

The Crude Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
11h

Wow Jason

You didn’t just answer my question, you brought me through elementary school and now college answering my question.

Thank you so much.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Crude Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture