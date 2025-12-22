Reader Response to our content partnerships: Content partnerships with BBC, CNBC, and The New York Times. Not a great selling point.

Last week, we introduced a 20% off 2026 subscription campaign and shared part of The Crude Life’s story—specifically, our content partnerships and the way our interviews, guests, and reporting are often shared, picked up, or used as story ideas by other news organizations.

Some readers responded with a fair question:

“Is having content partnerships with outlets like BBC, CNBC, and The New York Times really a selling point?”

It’s a good question—and it deserves a clear answer.

Why We Still Believe These Partnerships Matter

We understand that many mainstream news organizations come with editorial bias, especially when it comes to energy, oil and gas, and industrial development.

That doesn’t surprise us. It never has.

But our logic has always been simple:

If we do not defend and explain the industry with trusted, boots-on-the-ground content, who will?

When national and global news outlets want to understand oil and gas—not from a lobbyist, not from a press release, and not from an executive talking point—they often turn to colleagues inside the conversation.

That’s where The Crude Life comes in with over 100 content partnerships with news outlets, industry groups and insider newsletters.

A Real Example: DAPL

During the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, the BBC reached out to The Crude Life and Jason Spiess because they were looking for a trusted voice—someone on the ground who understood the industry, the communities, and the context beyond slogans.

That moment wasn’t about validation.

It was about responsibility.

It was about ensuring the industry’s perspective was represented by someone who:

Knows the people

Knows the land

Knows the operations

Knows the history

That same dynamic has repeated itself countless times with other news organizations over the years.

Context That Holds Up Over Time

In fact, our latest feature on the DAPL court case presents essentially the same context The Crude Life was reporting a decade ago.

The facts didn’t change.

The legal realities didn’t change.

The nuance didn’t change.

Only the media cycle did. Click here to read the latest column on the DAPL court case.

For 15 years, The Crude Life has been on the forefront of the conversation—and on the forefront of positive, accurate, and contextual reporting for the industry.

Mayor of Odessa (TX) Javier Hoven gifts Jason Spiess a bobblehead for all the positive work The Crude Life’s done for the industry.

What We Actually Do

The Crude Life produces original content that focuses on:

Industry and the people who work in it

Energy innovation and environmental progress

Community building and proactive culture

Safety, responsibility, and long-term stewardship

Our work is non-polarizing, trusted, and often news-making—because it’s rooted in reality, not rhetoric.

That credibility is why:

Our stories are republished or referenced across hundreds of sites

Our audience is respected by global media

Our content has led to partnerships across traditional, digital, and streaming platforms—including Paramount+

It’s also why The Crude Life has earned trust at the local level.

One moment that stands out:

The Mayor of Odessa, Texas, Javier Joven, gifting Jason Spiess a bobblehead in recognition of the positive work The Crude Life has done for the industry and the community.

That doesn’t happen by accident.

The Culture We Stand For

The Crude Life promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through:

Interviews

Content creation

Live events

Partnerships

Our work is designed to educate, enrich, and empower people—regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

Part of our mission is to enable people, companies, and communities to:

Demonstrate real change

Share transformative actions

Drive energy awareness through storytelling and access to resources

From day one, we’ve focused on:

The role of oil and gas in global and local economies

The evolution of social development

Energy’s environmental impact—without ignoring complexity

Today, industrial image, environmental action, energy ethics, and community empowerment are no longer optional.

They are the new normal.

Why This Matters Now

As we’ve said throughout this subscription campaign:

Oil and gas companies became energy companies

Energy companies are becoming carbon management companies

AI is reshaping how the industry is managed, regulated, and perceived

2026 will be the industry’s most consequential year yet

In moments like this, trusted storytellers matter.

That’s what The Crude Life has been for 15 years.

And that’s what we’re asking readers to support as we enter the next chapter.

Are You Ready for the Next Chapter in Oil and Gas?

If you believe:

The industry deserves fair, informed representation

Innovation should be explained, not distorted

Communities and workers should be part of the story

Then we invite you to join us.

The mission hasn’t changed.

The stakes have.

Let’s keep the conversation going.

— The Crude Life

