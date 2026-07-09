Rare 1970 Dodge Coronet Turns Heads in Tulsa at AAA Route 66 Road Fest

Amid the rumble of engines and the shine of polished chrome at the AAA Route 66 Road Fest, one car stood out not just for its looks, but for its rarity: a 1970 Dodge Coronet owned by Rick Carter.

Carter, a Claremore (OK) resident, brought his striking B-body Mopar to the event, drawing admirers who paused to admire its clean lines and muscular stance.

“It’s a B-body,” Carter explained simply when asked about the car.

Under the hood sits a 383 four-barrel engine paired with a three-speed transmission — a combination that already makes it uncommon. What truly sets it apart, however, is the 440 trim package.

According to Carter, a car magazine once featured the vehicle and suggested it may be the only example in the United States with this specific trim. That kind of provenance turns a nice classic into a rolling piece of history.

For those outside the classic car world, the appeal might seem niche — until you hear the stories. Carter purchased the Coronet about four years ago as the second owner. After retiring, he set his sights on a muscle car and methodically narrowed his search until this one appeared at the right place and right time.

“I just enjoyed riding it, you know, driving it whenever I can and showing it off,” he said with quiet pride.

Jason shared a story of that philosophy as well. He added that “exercising” classic cars is exactly what his neighbor in Minnesota does too. In a tiny river town with no post office and just two churches, Jason’s neighbor would fire up two of his collection of classics every Sunday as services let out, giving townsfolk a little car show and keeping the cars spirit and motor alive.

“You got to drive them,” Jason’s neighbor insisted. “Otherwise they go bad.”

Carter agrees and has taken that lesson to heart. He tries to drive the Coronet at least three times a week, often heading out to the lake or cruising through local spots where people can appreciate it. On weekends, the car frequently leaves the garage for informal gatherings.

He also participates in two or three larger shows per year, plus smaller local cruise-ins — the kind that fill big parking lots on first Thursdays or at spots like the old “Suds & Sack” or nowadays an “abandoned K-Mart parking lot”.

Inside, the car remains in excellent “guy’s condition,” as Carter put it. A quick look reveals a well-kept interior with a four-speed shifter ready for the road.

When asked what advice he’d give to someone thinking about diving into the classic car hobby, Carter didn’t sugarcoat it: “Very expensive.”

Like any passion, he noted, it comes with costs — but also with rewards measured in smiles, conversations, and the satisfaction of keeping automotive history on the pavement instead of under a tarp.

The Coronet’s journey began in Spittsville before finding its way to Oklahoma, where Carter has become its proud caretaker. When asked if he would ever loan it out for a prom or date. He didn’t hesitate with his reply.

“I don’t think so,” he laughed.

Carter is happy to share its story and let others enjoy the sight of it rolling down Route 66 or through a Sunday cruise. Events like the Route 66 Road Fest celebrate exactly this spirit — the connection between people, machines, and the open road that defines Oklahoma’s car culture.

In a world of disposable vehicles and digital distractions, Rick Carter’s 1970 Dodge Coronet reminds us of something simpler and more enduring: sometimes the best way to keep something great alive is to drive it.

The Crude Life celebrates these human stories that fuel our communities and connect generations. Safe travels, Carter—and keep that energized spirit alive along the open road.

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