The Railroad Commission of Texas announced it has nearly reached 100 million files digitized in its efforts to digitize oil and gas records.

According to the RRC, the effort aims to improve agency transparency and efficiency.

“This milestone represents a major step forward for the Railroad Commission and for government transparency and efficiency,” said Chairman Christi Craddick. “When I took office, the agency relied on decades-old technology. Modernizing our IT systems has been a top priority of mine — increasing efficiency within the agency and ensuring greater transparency and easier access to data and records for all Texans. Reaching nearly 100 million digitized records is a clear sign of our continued success in fully bringing the world’s oldest regulatory agency into the 21st century.”

The RRC is working to digitize almost a century’s worth of records to make them more easily available to the public.

Documents that have been digitized can be found on the Railroad Commission’s website.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Smile 2, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK