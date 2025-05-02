QatarEnergy Signs 25-Year Condensate Supply Deal with Shell
According to the GCC Business NEWS, this deal, set to commence in July 2025, will involve the supply of up to 285 million barrels (mbbl) of condensate over its term.
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and president and CEO of QatarEnergy, signed the agreement with Shell CEO Wael Sawan.
