In the oil and gas industry, we know a thing or two about speed, risk, and the consequences of human error. Whether it's drilling in deepwater basins, managing high-pressure zones, or executing a flawless shutdown, one thing remains true: precision saves lives.

Watching Top Gun: Maverick through the eyes of a veteran journalist who’s been embedded in oilfield for over 12 years, I couldn’t help but feel a kinship between fighter pilots and field engineers — both operating at the edge of failure, both reliant on teamwork and technology, and both haunted by past blowouts and near-misses.

And that’s exactly where Top Gun: Maverick hits the mark. It’s more than a sequel. It’s a lesson in legacy leadership, situational awareness, and decision-making under pressure — values the upstream sector holds dear.

The Story: Experience vs. Innovation

The film finds Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) decades older, still dodging promotions and protocol like a roughneck skipping the Monday safety meeting. But when he's pulled back into Top Gun to train a new generation of naval aviators for a nearly impossible mission, Maverick is forced to face ghosts of the past — namely Rooster (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend Goose.

What unfolds isn’t just an adrenaline-fueled flight fest, but a story about responsibility. In many ways, Maverick embodies the seasoned oil patch mentor — the guy who’s been through every cycle, seen more than one price crash, and still laces up his boots because the next gen needs boots-on-the-ground wisdom.

Aviation & Extraction: The Parallels

While the movie is loaded with supersonic dogfights and bar-busting nostalgia, it's the operational realism that stood out to me — the mission planning, the team coordination, the risk management.

Mission Objectives = Well Planning

The “unsanctioned” air strike against a rogue nuclear site? That’s your high-stakes wildcat well in a politically unstable region. You’ve got a narrow window, terrain that’s unpredictable, and one shot to get it right. Just like in deepwater or shale fracking, the margin for error is paper thin.

Maverick = Legacy Roughneck

Maverick is that stubborn toolpusher who’s seen it all — dismissed by management but still the only guy who can drill that S-curve with 3% torque variance. He’s not there for the politics. He’s there to get the job done and bring everyone home safe.

Rooster = The New Generation Engineer

Rooster’s hesitation and textbook flying reflect many of today’s college-trained engineers — high on theory, light on field time. Maverick’s job is to shake that rust off, teach him to “feel” the machine, and remind him that spreadsheets don’t save lives — instincts do.

Technical Excellence, Emotional Core

Technically, Top Gun: Maverick is as refined as a high-spec frac job. The aerial cinematography — largely shot practically with real jets — is as thrilling as watching a top-drive system chew through unpredictable shale. Every frame has the weight of lived experience.

But the film also drills deep emotionally. There’s the raw guilt Maverick carries for Goose’s death. The generational tension between intuition and automation. The unspoken loyalty between teammates. These are emotions every oil and gas crew knows — the close calls, the near misses, and the brotherhood built in pressure.

ESG Public-Private Undertones

An interesting ESG layer (yes, even in Top Gun) emerges in the relationship between the Navy and its pilots. Maverick is constantly battling bureaucratic inertia — sound familiar? Just like independent operators clashing with regulatory agencies or public-private partnerships with misaligned goals, the film quietly critiques how institutional box-checking can slow innovation and put missions at risk.

Final Verdict:

Top Gun: Maverick is a cinematic completion well — high-pressure, high-stakes, and worth every ounce of energy spent. It respects the past while training the next generation, much like the oil patch is trying to do with mentorship programs, succession planning, and technology transfer.

This isn’t just a popcorn blockbuster. It’s a love letter to risk-takers, field leaders, and those who fly — or drill — close to the edge because they believe in the mission.

Oilfield Rating: 9/10 🛢️🛢️🛢️🛢️🛢️🛢️🛢️🛢️🛢️

Minus a point for not including a scene where Maverick explains torque and drag models to Rooster.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus — grab a cold one, call up your old rig crew, and throttle up.

