The COVID-19 pandemic delivered one of the sharpest shocks the oil and gas industry has ever seen. Prices collapsed in 2020, drilling activity cratered, and many mineral owners watched royalty checks shrink or disappear. Six years later, the picture looks different—more stable in traditional oil and gas, and dramatically more strategic when it comes to rare earths and other critical minerals. For mineral rights owners, the post-COVID era has brought both new opportunities and new complexities.

The Oil and Gas Side: From Crash to Steady Ground

The 2020 price crash forced operators to cut capital sharply. Leasing slowed, and some owners faced non-payment or delayed checks. Recovery followed as demand returned and U.S. production reasserted itself, particularly in the Permian and other shale basins. By the mid-2020s, oil prices settled into a more workable range for most producers (roughly the mid-$70s per barrel in early 2026 data), supporting continued drilling without the extremes of the 2022 spike.

Federal policy added layers of change. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 raised the minimum royalty rate on new onshore federal oil and gas leases from the long-standing 12.5% to 16.67%, increased minimum bids, and adjusted rental rates.