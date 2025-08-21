In the Permian Basin, where energy fuels both livelihoods and community identity, partnerships between schools and industry are redefining what workforce development looks like. The Permian Strategic Partnership Podcast recently spotlighted one such collaboration through a conversation with Kristy Hughes, Community Relations Coordinator at Hobbs Municipal Schools and director of the PSP Energy Internship.

What unfolded was more than a discussion about an internship. It was a story about opportunity, equity, and how industry leaders are ensuring the next generation of workers is not only prepared but inspired.

Hughes, who came into her role after a career spanning nursing, nonprofit, and corporate sectors, has spent the past five years bridging the gap between classroom and career. Her message is simple yet profound: when industry and education align, the results are life-changing.

A Unique Approach to Workforce Readiness

Traditional internships are often off-limits to high school students in industries like oil and gas. Liability concerns prevent under-18 students from gaining field experience in ways college interns often can. Recognizing this barrier, the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) and its member companies decided to “flip” the concept of an internship.

Instead of sending students into the field unsupervised, PSP brings the industry to the students. Over two immersive weeks, participants rotate through a rich schedule of field visits, corporate sessions, and hands-on workshops that simulate real-world oil and gas operations. From donning PPE on a ConocoPhillips rig to testing virtual reality equipment with Cotera Energy, the students are immersed in the very culture and language of the industry.

For many, the program doubles as a first taste of independence. Students live in dorms at New Mexico Junior College, building friendships across communities and learning to adapt outside the safety of home. “Life-changing” is the phrase Hughes returned to repeatedly during the podcast, underscoring how the experience reshapes both professional ambition and personal growth.

The Numbers Tell the Story

Selectivity adds weight to the opportunity. This year, 52 students applied to the PSP Energy Internship. Only 16 were accepted, and 14 completed the two-week session after two dropped out. Applicants were judged not only on GPA and transcripts but also on two recommendation letters—one from an instructor and another from a community member such as a coach, clergy member, or employer.

The program has been designed with rigor, but also with reward. Every intern who completes the program receives a $1,000 stipend, reinforcing the value of their time and commitment. Students also walk away with a capstone project—this year’s theme was “Well to Wheels,” led by Lovington High School’s oil and gas instructor, Peyton Haggler. The capstone serves as both a technical challenge and a chance to present before parents, PSP leaders, and industry partners at a formal graduation ceremony.

Three Takeaways from the Podcast Conversation

Flipped Internships Create Access Where Barriers Exist

The oilfield isn’t built for under-18 interns, but that doesn’t mean the pipeline of talent must stop at the high school door. By rethinking the model, PSP ensures students gain exposure early, inspiring them toward careers they may have otherwise overlooked. Industry Partnerships Are the Backbone

The program thrives because of the involvement of companies like Chevron, Devon Energy, ExxonMobil, and newcomers like Muburn Oil. Each company sponsors a day, crafting hands-on learning experiences that range from scavenger hunts to corporate briefings. Without industry buy-in, Hughes noted, the program simply wouldn’t exist. It’s More Than Technical Skills—It’s Personal Development

Hughes emphasized that students walk away not just with an understanding of petroleum engineering or automation but with confidence, professionalism, and adaptability. Many experience living away from home for the first time, learning to navigate teamwork, time management, and responsibility.

A Program Built on Community Impact

What makes the internship stand out is its layered design. Students are introduced to industry terminology on day one, ensuring they aren’t left behind in conversations filled with acronyms and oilfield jargon. They also engage in community service projects, such as working with the United Way of Lea County, reinforcing the role of energy companies as community stakeholders.

Perhaps most importantly, the program reflects the diversity of the communities it serves. This year’s class included 10 male and 4 female interns, with Hughes noting the ongoing push for gender balance in an industry historically dominated by men. Students came from across southeastern New Mexico and West Texas—towns like Hobbs, Carlsbad, Lovington, Jal, Eunice, and Andrews—mirroring the very communities that keep the Permian Basin thriving.

Other Highlights of Note

Corporate Exposure : Students spent a day inside Chevron’s Midland headquarters, engaging with executives and exploring career pathways beyond the field.

Technology Integration : Cotera Energy’s VR headset allowed students to operate virtual equipment, blending cutting-edge tech with industry training.

Hands-On Learning : A mock oil and gas facility at CEK offered an in-depth look at tank batteries and system operations.

Reality Check Exercise : Devon Energy’s “vacation project” showed students just how many daily conveniences—from sunscreen to cell phones—depend on petroleum.

Return Pathway: Plans for a “PSP Internship 2.0” are underway, giving past participants an option to return for advanced training.

A Bridge Between Education and Industry

The conversation also touched on the broader role of career and technical education (CTE) in the region. CEK, the career and technical education facility Hughes helps lead, is entering its fourth year and has already begun to show results. Students are not only graduating with a clearer sense of career pathways but are also building credentials that make them workforce-ready from day one.

For industry partners, this isn’t just philanthropy—it’s strategic investment. By equipping students locally, companies ensure a stronger, more sustainable workforce pipeline, reducing turnover and keeping talent rooted in the communities where energy is extracted.

Closing

The Permian Strategic Partnership Podcast episode featuring Kristy Hughes underscores a powerful truth: when schools and industry work hand-in-hand, students win, communities win, and the future workforce emerges stronger. Programs like the PSP Energy Internship are more than resume-builders—they are life changers, providing students with vision, skills, and confidence to step boldly into the future.

As Hughes put it plainly, the program is about “changing lives.” And in a region where energy drives both economy and identity, that change resonates far beyond two weeks in June. It shapes the trajectory of young people, strengthens community bonds, and ensures the next generation is ready for the challenges—and opportunities—of tomorrow’s energy industry.

