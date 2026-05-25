Play Hard Work Hard: The Pilot Episode 1

The Crude Life Vault from 2020 with the Play Hard Work Hard Morning Show pilot. The show opens with its signature mix of humor and personal storytelling. The show dive into “fabulous flops” — historical product disasters like cheese-flavored cigarette filters (1963), pre-tattered “Grubby’s” sneakers, indoor archery lanes, and plastic snow for ski resorts. The segment is light-hearted but carries an undercurrent familiar to any entrepreneur: failure is part of innovation.

Sterling, who grew up in the American compound in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia (an “AramcoBrat”), shares vivid memories of life in a literal oil and gas company town. Cardboard milk containers that sat unrefrigerated, limited commissary options, and a tight-knit community built entirely around the energy sector paint a picture of an industry that has long shaped not just economies, but entire cultures and childhoods.

News Segment: Frustration with Washington

The news roundup reflects the deep frustration many in the industry felt at the end of 2020. The hosts tear into Congress’s massive 5,593-page stimulus bill — calling it “porky relief” full of unrelated spending while offering only $600 checks to most Americans. They contrast this with the struggles of small businesses, oilfield workers, and families in the energy sector who received little targeted relief.

A major story that day was Parsley Energy announcing hundreds of layoffs in Austin as part of its $4.5 billion acquisition by Pioneer Natural Resources. The hosts note the wave of consolidation sweeping the industry and question the wisdom of government intervention in production — referencing debates at the Texas Railroad Commission.

The segment ends on a lighter (if slightly dystopian) note: a story about crows and parrots trained to pick up and sort litter in Abu Dhabi parks.

The Main Event: Jason Modglin on the State of the Industry

The second hour features a substantive interview with Jason Modglin (pronounced like “Dodge Lynn”), then-new president of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers. The Alliance represents over 2,600 member companies — mostly independent operators — across Texas.

Modglin discusses the Alliance’s recent survey of more than 160 oil and gas professionals (from CEOs to roustabouts) conducted around the 2020 election:

Biggest concerns : Price of oil (59%), demand for oil and gas (47%), and federal over-regulation (43%).

Outlook : Cautious optimism for recovery in late 2021, driven by vaccine rollouts and returning global demand (particularly from India and China).

Texas advantage: Strong state-level support from Governor Greg Abbott, the legislature, and the Texas Railroad Commission. Texas’s mostly private mineral ownership (97%) provides insulation from some federal policies.

Modglin explains the Alliance’s opposition to statewide proration (production limits) proposed earlier in 2020. While some members supported temporary measures, the organization — drawing on historical lessons from the 1930s–1980s — argued that government “mother may I” oversight would harm the flexibility that makes U.S. shale unique.

He also addresses public perception challenges, praising companies like Innovex for pushing back against brands like North Face that publicly shun oil and gas while relying heavily on petroleum products. Modglin emphasizes the need for better energy education — from elementary schools to adults — highlighting oil and gas’ role in everything from PPE and vaccines to manufacturing and daily life.

How About Some Resilience and Realism

Throughout the interview, several themes emerge:

Consolidation is coming — Smaller and mid-tier players face pressure, but innovation and entrepreneurship remain strong. Federal vs. State — Texas is positioned relatively well compared to states with heavy federal land ownership, but offshore and New Mexico impacts could spill over. The hypocrisy gap — Companies and politicians that demonize fossil fuels while depending on them for modern life. Human element — Stories of roustabouts who become company presidents, family businesses, and communities built around the patch.

Spies and Modglin both stress that oil and gas isn’t just an industry — it’s a way of life that enables broader economic opportunity.

This eposide captures a pivotal moment: the U.S. shale industry emerging from the worst price crash in decades, navigating a contentious election, and preparing for a new administration. The tone is neither blindly bullish nor defeatist. Instead, it’s pragmatic — acknowledging real pain (layoffs, bankruptcies, credit damage) while pointing to signs of recovery and Texas’s competitive advantages.

In an era when media often portrays energy as either a villain or a monolith, The Crude Life gives voice to the people actually doing the work — from the compound kids in Saudi Arabia to the independent operators fighting for their future in Texas.

As Modglin notes, the story of American oil and gas is ultimately one of ingenuity, adaptation, and resilience.

The Crude Life Vault 2020 episode of Play Hard, Work Hard reminds us that even in tough times, the patch keeps innovating — and talking straight.

The interview and morning show are from 2020.

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The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

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