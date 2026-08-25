Play Hard Work Hard Episode 5: Texas Oil Taxes, Colorado Climate Push, Permian Momentum, and Wyoming Orphan Wells

The show opened with Texas news: the oil and natural gas industry paid $13.9 billion in taxes and state royalties according to the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA). That figure represented a nearly 15% year-over-year decline after a difficult period for prices and activity, yet it still supported schools, teachers, roads, infrastructure, and other state services.

Hoast Jason Spiess and Sterling noted the broader economic ripple effects, including high-paying jobs that support property values and local tax bases, plus the industry’s role supplying materials for PPE, packaging, and other pandemic-era essentials. They highlighted how royalties largely flow into the Permanent School Fund and Permanent University Fund, with local school districts also collecting significant property taxes on mineral interests.

The two called for media outlets to seek quotes from education and real-estate stakeholders on the receiving end of these funds rather than relying solely on industry groups.

Colorado Environmental Push Targets Oil & Gas

Colorado coverage focused on claims from 350 Colorado that roughly 70% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions come from oil and gas, with modeling suggesting the industry should be phased out by 2030 to address climate change. The group’s broader targets include steep emission cuts (aligned with state goals of roughly 26% by 2025, 50% by 2030, and 90% by 2050 in related discussions).

The hosts expressed skepticism about the practical impacts on heating, transportation, and costs for residents, and noted a relative lack of strong public industry pushback or leadership commentary in the coverage they reviewed. They framed Colorado as a regulatory testing ground with ongoing tension between expansion and new restrictions.

Play Hard: A Permian Update and Leadership Role

Kate Hornbrook joined from the Permian Basin. She reported cold weather reminiscent of her Ohio roots, rising activity, and her company’s expansion into water treatment after merging with Tara Oilfield Services—combining strengths in bulk frac chemicals and water services.

Discussion turned to the feasibility of recycling produced/frac water to a standard suitable for irrigating an “industrial forest” concept between Midland and Odessa, which Spies is exploring with local officials. Hornbrook indicated it is possible depending on treatment methods (chemical treatment less ideal for foliage; alternatives like electro-oxidation more promising).

Hornbrook also announced her elevation to president of the Permian chapter of Oilfield Connections International following the COVID-related death of previous president Greg Mays. Tiffany Wilson of Aries was named VP, forming an all-female leadership team. Plans included a February 4 luncheon (likely open networking, venue TBD due to weather and COVID limits) and hopes for happy hours or additional events to improve accessibility as activity recovers. She expressed optimism about oil holding above $50 (WTI was cited around $53), continued permitting, and safer job growth, while acknowledging uncertainty around the incoming administration.

The Friday sports segment mixed athlete nicknames with unconventional competitions. Examples included Stu Grimson (“the Grim Reaper”), Pete Maravich (“Pistol Pete”), Dominique Wilkins (“the Human Highlight Reel”), Frank Thomas (“the Big Hurt”), Randy Johnson (“the Big Unit”), Darryl Dawkins (“Chocolate Thunder from the Planet Lovetron”—reportedly coined by Stevie Wonder), Charles Barkley (“Round Mound of Rebound” / “Sir Charles”), and Patrick Ewing (“the Hoya Destroyer”).

“Bar sports” covered wife-carrying (Finnish origin, obstacle course, winner receives spouse’s weight in beer), Zorbing (rolling downhill inside oversized inflatable spheres), cheese rolling, chess boxing (alternating chess moves and boxing rounds), outhouse racing on skis (Michigan event with creative names), mud-pit belly flop (part of Georgia’s Summer Redneck Games), and unicycle polo (Portland origins with colorful rules including pre-match drinks).

Hockey talk featured Hornbrook’s preference for live games over television and her fandom of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby.

Work Hard: Mark Watson on Wyoming’s Orphan Wells and Rebound Efforts

Jenica Hauser interviewed Mark Watson of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The self-funded agency levies a conservation tax (five mils, or $5 per $10,000 of production value) plus permit and hearing fees. Revenue supports operations and orphan-well plugging when bonds fall short.

Watson reported that since 2014 the commission has managed roughly 5,500–6,000 orphan wells (mostly shallower coal-bed methane). Annual plugging typically runs 500–600 wells; in 2020 it accelerated to nearly 1,000 plugged with over 1,400 under contract, aided by legislative and gubernatorial encouragement to sustain employment during the slowdown. Projects are bid geographically (often 200–300 wells) and continued into a mild winter.

The Energy Rebound Program used roughly $30 million in CARES Act funding (via the Wyoming Business Council) to support recompletions of 2020-drilled wells, returning wells to production, and plugging. Awards were capped at $500,000 per well, with a December 30 spending deadline.

Wyoming’s rig count briefly hit zero in early August 2020—an historic low—amid COVID and the earlier oil-price collapse. Recovery was expected to be gradual into 2021, tied to vaccine progress, travel demand, and commodity prices. Watson noted industry caution around the incoming federal administration given that federal minerals account for about 50% of Wyoming oil and 75% of gas production. Horizontal drilling dominates (over 95% of permits), enabled by advances in completion technology since roughly 2010. Plugging horizontal wells is more expensive and time-intensive due to depth, casing, and larger surface footprints, but operators generally handle end-of-life obligations.

Watson directed listeners to the commission’s website (wogcc.wyo.gov) for well data, production information, and contacts. He emphasized the industry’s resilience through cycles while stressing regulatory certainty.

Play Hard Work Hard Morning Show from January 15, 2021.

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