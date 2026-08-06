Play Hard Work Hard Episode 4: The Government Money Grab and Urban Legends

Jason Spiess and Sterling settled in for another freewheeling installment of their Play Hard Work Hard Podcast. With Frackleberry Hound nearby and some campfire-style urban legends near, today’s episode is a detailed look at pandemic relief dollars flowing into North Dakota and the oil companies who part of the political inner circle that runs the state.

The show opened with a recurring bit that has clearly become a studio favorite: the plan to launch a shell company. Inspired by the past year’s flood of government aid and corporate bailouts, Spiess and Sterling sketched out a deliberately lazy enterprise—no office, no employees, minimal work, maximum access to “the fat money cake.”

They floated ideas ranging from shelf companies that have existed on paper for decades to entities engineered to become “too big to fail.” Wikipedia’s definition of a shell corporation made a brief appearance, as did the 2021 congressional ban on anonymous shells and a running joke about whether the new venture should hold intellectual property or actual ships. This segment stayed light and self-aware, framing the whole scheme as a humorous get-rich-quick fantasy rather than a serious proposal.

After the business talk, the hosts shifted to urban legends. The list ranged from the familiar (Chupacabra, cow tipping, New York sewer alligators, the Curse of the Bambino) to the obscure and ridiculous (a Bristol Zoo parking attendant who allegedly collected fees for 25 years without anyone knowing who employed him, a bank robbery that turned up only bowls of pudding at a sperm bank, the Polish “Black Volga” child-abduction car, and the long-circulating claim that a circus dwarf was accidentally swallowed by a yawning hippopotamus). They also touched on modern internet lore such as Slender Man and creepypasta, noting how these stories migrated from campfires and sleepovers to YouTube, Minecraft, and online forums. The tone remained conversational and amused, with occasional callbacks to the earlier shell-company theme.

Work Hard with Mike Marcil

The most substantive portion of the program arrived with guest Mike Marcil of Orange Property Management. Marcil, an entrepreneur with experience in real estate, hospitality, and public-private partnerships across North Dakota—including early housing projects in Williston—walked listeners through the mechanics of federal COVID relief. He explained the $1.25 billion state minimum that gave smaller states a disproportionate share relative to population, pointed to line items and earmarks that favored North Dakota, and outlined pots of money for schools, childcare, and agriculture.

Marcil spent considerable time on the unique role of the Bank of North Dakota. Because the state-owned bank is the required conduit for federal funds, North Dakota received an unusual form of liquidity support. Local banks originated large volumes of PPP loans, collected origination fees, refreshed their capital, and in some cases used the low-cost funds to improve their own balance sheets.

Marcil argued that while the programs helped keep companies and employees afloat in the oil patch and elsewhere, the benefits were uneven: institutions and larger operators saw clearer gains than individual workers, tenants, or smaller operators. He also floated practical ideas for future use of state resources, including matching Legacy Fund interest to charitable giving days, employer-student loan payment matches, and utility rebates funded by broadband grants.

Throughout the conversation, Marcil and Spiess touched on transparency challenges, the difficulty of reaching state agencies during remote work, the absence of robust local media scrutiny, and the broader question of how emergency programs can set lasting precedents. The discussion stayed grounded in North Dakota’s particular economic and constitutional realities rather than national political talking points.

The episode closed with the usual mix of music, listener invitations, and reminders that energy remains more than an industry—it is a way of life.

Play Hard Work Hard Morning Show from January 14, 2021.

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