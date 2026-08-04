Play Hard Work Hard Episode 3: Shell Companies, Candy Myths, Industry Headwinds, and Sen. Kevin Cramer on Energy’s Future

On this edition of Play Hard Work Hard, the energy was hot with industry discussion, light research segments, and a re-aired conversation with U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND). The show aired amid ongoing challenges for oil and gas, including pandemic effects, regulatory pressures, and questions about consolidation.

Jason Spiess and Sterling opened with banter about the day’s agenda, noting scheduling issues with government officials and teasing upcoming content. They then launched into a satirical segment called “The Shell Company.”

The hosts joked about acquiring a shell company (or several) through an imagined annual auction of failed business plans—“shattered dreams” stored in banker boxes, floppy disks, and outdated formats. They discussed names (Existential Enron, Enron 2.0), the need for an officer/“patsy,” offshore setup for privacy, and the goal of minimal work for maximum income.

References included PPP-era examples, Enron’s use of layered entities, 30 Rock’s fictional company, and the idea of a company that activates mainly when federal money flows. They emphasized becoming “too big to fail” and noted that shell companies can serve legitimate asset-management or consulting purposes as well as more opaque ones. The bit ended with a plan to buy two competing shell companies as a hedge.

Candy Crush: Pop Rocks Legend and Candy Origins

The next segment fact-checked an urban legend Spies had mentioned: that “Mikey” from the Life cereal commercials ate Pop Rocks with soda (often recalled as Diet Pepsi or cola) and exploded. Research confirmed the rumor was persistent in the late 1970s–early 1980s, prompting FDA statements and letters from General Foods (then owner of Pop Rocks). The product was withdrawn around 1980 after strong sales (hundreds of millions of packets) and later reintroduced, though it never fully recovered its peak popularity. Mythbusters tested a related idea with a pig stomach.

The hosts then covered origin stories and trivia for several candies, drawing from sources including Mental Floss:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups : Created by H.B. Reese, a former Hershey employee who started his own factory; inspired by local demand for chocolate-covered peanut butter treats.

Kraft caramels : Developed during the Depression as a dairy product for cheese salesmen and a heat-stable alternative to melting chocolate.

Jujubes : Named after the tropical jujube berry (not an ingredient).

Pez : Invented in 1927 by Austrian Edward Haas as a peppermint cigarette substitute; rebranded in the U.S. with cartoon heads and fruity flavors after an initial flop. Noted as a secretive company with a large collector market.

Three Musketeers : Originally three separate flavors (chocolate, vanilla, strawberry) in one package; the non-chocolate versions were discontinued partly due to weak flavoring and artificial coloring issues that drew regulatory attention.

Dum Dums : Named because it was a word any child could say.

Heath bars : Family candy business that gained traction supplying troops in WWII.

Hershey’s : Milton Hershey’s success began with caramels in Denver before he scaled milk chocolate.

Jolly Ranchers : Started by a Minnesota couple who opened a Colorado ice cream parlor named for Western hospitality and a hometown hotel; candies were added for winter sales and overtook the other offerings.

Lifesavers: Named for the life-preserver shape; choking-prevention claims are unfounded.

The segment closed on a note about American innovation and opportunity, using Reese as an example of someone who leveraged experience to create something better.

News, Rumors, and Industry Commentary

Spiess and Sterling reviewed recent headlines. One story noted that roughly one-third of oil and gas workers faced pay cuts in 2020 amid the pandemic’s demand crash. They cautioned that official figures often undercount the broader supply chain (trucking, services, media, etc.) classified under other sectors, and that multiple rounds of layoffs had already occurred.

A Texas-focused piece highlighted oil and gas groups urging lawmakers to resist higher severance taxes and certain environmental rules, arguing they would hinder recovery. Discussion covered low rig counts (near 50-year lows in Texas at the time), state budget reliance on energy revenue, the vast supply chain (illustrated by sponsor Elite Energy Services and its fire-tube work), and pressure from regulations, social trends, and weak demand. Hosts expressed concern that pandemic effects plus policy and ESG pressures could accelerate consolidation toward a handful of major global players (including state-backed entities), eroding the independent producer ecosystem and its community economic impact.

They briefly revisited a prior interview with a couple (Edwin and Lisa) who attended events in Washington, D.C., around January 6, describing firsthand observations and later interactions with legal teams seeking affidavits. The hosts also touched on media dynamics (comparing cable-news styles) and a clip of Alex Jones criticizing QAnon, framing it as a signal that certain conspiracy claims had gone too far even for him.

Work Hard with U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer

The program re-aired or featured an interview with Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota. Key points included:

Preparation for a Biden-Harris administration that Cramer expected would resemble Obama-era approaches (personnel overlap, potential sue-and-settle tactics, slower permitting, methane rules for new and existing sources, and restrictions on federal leasing/drilling).

North Dakota specifics: significant federal mineral ownership affecting many spacing units (even when surface land is private), given long lateral wells. A federal prohibition could lock up substantial resources and revenue for mineral owners and governments.

Importance of Senate control to block major Green New Deal-style legislation or tax changes while executive actions proceed.

Market and geopolitical factors: COVID-driven demand destruction, inventory management, Saudi/Russia dynamics, potential Iranian production increases if sanctions ease, and the difference between pure free-market theory and real-world geopolitics involving non-market producers.

Defense of independent producers and the broad U.S. energy supply/value chain (steel, valves, services, local businesses across states). Cramer warned that excessive consolidation could lead to higher long-term prices and loss of domestic economic benefits, comparing it to concentration in meatpacking. He argued sophisticated countries protect food and energy supplies and that policy should lower barriers while supporting diverse producers.

Positive notes on bipartisan work (e.g., carbon-capture tax credits with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, nuclear and coal issues with others) and the need for science- and technology-focused discussions free of hypocrisy.

Recovery path: vaccines and reduced restrictions to restore travel, restaurants, tourism, and energy demand; preference for paychecks over prolonged stimulus disincentives.

Cramer praised accessibility and civil dialogue, and Spiess highlighted the senator’s consistent engagement with the energy sector.

Play Hard Work Hard Morning Show from January 14, 2021.

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