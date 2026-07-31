Play Hard Work Hard Episode 2: Firsthand Voices from DC, Mandela Effects and Oil & Gas Realities

Hosts Jason Spies and Sterling kept the format true to form: first hour play hard, second hour work hard. Coffee was poured, Frackleberry Hound made appearances in the background, and the conversation moved from light cultural tangents to heavier questions about personal freedom, contested elections, and the energy industry’s path forward.

Play Hard: Mandela Effects, Freedoms, and the Weekend’s Shadow

The show opened with gratitude for recent listeners and emails, then previewed the main interview—husband-and-wife Edwin and Lisa, who had just returned from Washington, D.C. They had traveled to support what they described as a stand for freedom and truth after a disputed election. The hosts noted the rapid media labeling of events as an “insurrection” (with a side note that the term was also the final WWF pay-per-view before the name change to WWE) and stressed the value of firsthand accounts over secondhand conclusions.

A recurring theme was the potential long-term impact on personal freedoms, compared to post-9/11 changes in air travel. Sterling, drawing on years living overseas, and Jason discussed how security responses can become permanent, from longer check-ins to broader requirements around documentation or vaccines. They also touched on legislation tightening penalties for damage to critical infrastructure (including energy assets) after earlier protests.

The segment then shifted into Mandela Effect territory—false collective memories that feel certain. Examples ranged from the classic (Nelson Mandela’s death date, Pop Rocks and Mikey, Monopoly Man’s missing monocle, “Luke, I am your father” vs. the actual line, Smokey Bear vs. Smokey the Bear, Ed McMahon and Publishers Clearing House) to lighter cultural ones (Curious George’s tail, Berenstain/Bernstein Bears). The hosts tied it to how repetition and media shape what people “remember,” noting that defense contractor Northrop Grumman even maintains a page explaining the phenomenon. The conversation closed with observations about deepfakes, satire becoming mainstream, and generational shifts in media and cartoons.

Sponsors received shout-outs throughout: Swan Energy (natural gas leases), Blackwater Environmental (family-owned industrial and environmental services out of the Powder River region, with regular contributor Aaron Jordan), AE Partners (contract field operations and hiring solutions out of Miami, Texas—Matt Cruz and team sent hat, shirt, and sticker swag), Moody River Band for music, and The Industrial Forest (sustainable tree planting and carbon absorption tied to industry).

Work Hard: Oil & Gas Under a New Administration + Boots-on-the-Ground from DC

An email from “Marcellus Mike” asked what Biden’s win would mean for oil and gas. Jason and Sterling rejected doomsday “end fossil fuels on day one” rhetoric in favor of a more measured view: transition language, ESG pressure through pensions and capital markets, and the political seesaw of regulations that shift with administrations. They highlighted natural gas as both foundation and wild card for the next decades, referenced past comments from figures like Tony Clark and Sen. Kevin Cramer on industry concentration risks, and returned to a core theme of the show—the oil and gas sector’s unique capacity for free-market opportunity, community return, and practical energy delivery compared with heavily subsidized or regulated alternatives.

The centerpiece was the live interview with Edwin and Lisa. They described traveling to D.C. specifically to stand for freedom and truth after what they viewed as a compromised election process (citing consent decrees and loosened integrity rules in multiple states, including Minnesota examples). Crowd estimates they offered ranged widely (hundreds of thousands), with a mix of demographics, prayer groups, shofars, and USA chants more prominent than pure Trump branding. They said they remained outside, observed temporary inauguration setup on the west side, and did not enter the building.

They characterized the large majority of attendees as peaceful, lighthearted, and unarmed—more like a large outdoor gathering than an organized assault—and contrasted that with individuals they identified as provocateurs (masked, equipped with bullhorns or protective gear, using aggressive language, and standing out from the winter-clothed main crowd). They recounted limited visible security in some areas, tear gas and flashbangs near breach points, and claimed some people were escorted through the building by Capitol security for safety after climbing temporary structures. They also shared an account (via a contact with security ties) about the shooting of a woman inside, suggesting it involved a deflection rather than a direct aimed shot at her. Both noted they had prepared affidavits at the request of legal contacts connected to efforts to document the day, and acknowledged that some others declined out of fear of professional or social consequences.

Lisa performed an original song written in the days after the trip, centered on standing ground, refusing compromise, and pressing forward. The hosts framed the conversation as solution-oriented journalism: letting people who were present describe what they saw rather than relying solely on filtered headlines.

Closing Notes

Jason closed by reiterating a practical concern that events of the weekend—like earlier security expansions—could accelerate lasting reductions in everyday personal freedoms, regardless of political affiliation. The show returned repeatedly to themes of free markets, opportunity in energy, the danger of fear as a control mechanism, and the value of firsthand information over narrative.

Listeners can find links to sponsors, past interviews, and social channels at thecrudelife.com. As always: energy is more than an industry—it’s a way of life. Play hard, work hard.

Play Hard Work Hard Morning Show from January 13, 2021.

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