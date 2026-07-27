Play Hard Work Hard Episode 1: Aramco Brats, Myths, Aspen Vandalism & Bitcoin Mining Stranded Gas

On this episode of The Crude Life, hosts Jason Spiess and Sterling kicked things off in classic “play hard” fashion before shifting into the deeper “work hard” territory that defines the program.

Play Hard: Hats, Handwritten Notes, Compound Life & Myths

The show opened with energy and a social-media shout-out to Jeff Roach of Houston International Equipment, who mailed Jason and Sterling a pair of sharp hats along with a handwritten note. That sparked a lighthearted but pointed conversation about the lost art of actual letters, cursive, and the effort required to put something tangible in the mail.

Sterling shared his background for first-time listeners: he grew up as an “Aramco brat” in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on one of the large company compounds after his father took a job with what became Saudi Aramco in the early 1980s.

The compound mixed small-town American life (pools, schools, recreation) with an international crowd, functioning almost like a planned community that began as trailers in the desert. The discussion touched on cultural differences, including the historical restrictions on women driving outside the compound, and the broader network of expats and their families who still stay connected.

Tiffany from Aries (temporary housing) called in from the Permian on the “bat phone.” She updated the hosts on business (strong in Texas, seasonal soft patch in North Dakota) and previewed an upcoming Black Gold podcast appearance with other “Crude Life sisters.” The conversation briefly wandered into West Texas frac sand economics and the cost savings operators are seeing by shifting away from Northern sand.

A myth-busting segment followed, covering classics such as the Great Wall of China not being visible from the moon, Lacoste’s “alligator” actually being a crocodile, sardines being a size category rather than a single species, the true meaning (or lack thereof) of SOS, the origin of IOU, Chinese checkers’ English roots, goats and tin cans, and the non-uniform growth of rattlesnake rattles.

News, Rumors & Newspeak: The Aspen “Big Chill”

The hosts turned to a story out of Aspen, Colorado, reported by the Aspen Daily News. Vandals targeted three Black Hills Energy sites, leaving roughly 3,500 customers without heat or hot water. Graffiti reading “Earth First!” was left behind.

Police and officials were careful with language, describing it as a serious criminal act that disrupted utility service rather than immediately labeling it eco-terrorism. Black Hills Energy responded by distributing thousands of space heaters while working to restore service, and the local community stepped up with free lodging and mutual aid.

Jason and Sterling used the incident to discuss media framing, the real-world consequences of targeting energy infrastructure in winter, and the distinction between legitimate environmental concern and actions that put people at risk.

Work Hard: Tom Massero on Bitcoin & Flaring

The second hour featured Tom Massero of Great American Mining. The company places shipping-container data centers on well pads in the Bakken, powering Bitcoin miners with stranded or flared natural gas via on-site generators. The approach turns otherwise wasted gas into value for producers while offering another tool for emissions management. Massero framed the longer-term vision as “digital pipelines” — units that could eventually reduce the need for traditional midstream infrastructure by converting gas to Bitcoin on location.

Key points from the conversation included:

Bitcoin’s scarcity and programmatic issuance as core drivers of value.

The current bull-market dynamics, institutional adoption (including moves by MassMutual, MicroStrategy, and others), and cultural signals such as an NFL player taking part of his salary in Bitcoin.

Russia’s growing interest, with Gazprom-linked efforts focused more on maximizing value from gas molecules than on flaring regulations.

Practical entry points for everyday people (apps that allow fractional ownership, or “stacking sats”) and a calculator tool on the Great American Mining site (gam.ai) that lets producers model the economics of their gas.

Massero emphasized education, transparency, and the potential for oil-and-gas operators to capture more value from gas that would otherwise be flared or sold at thin margins.

The episode closed with the usual reminders that energy is more than an industry — it’s a way of life.

Another solid installment of The Crude Life: equal parts camaraderie, industry reality, and forward-looking discussion.

Play Hard Work Hard Morning Show from January 12, 2021.

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