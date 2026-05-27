Play Hard, Work Hard – Aramco Brats, North Face Hypocrisy, and Straight Talk from Senator Cramer

In this episode of Play Hard, Work Hard, host Jason Spiess and co-host Sterling kicked off the day with high energy, blending industry camaraderie, real talk on current challenges, and policy insights that matter to the oil and gas community.

Growing Up in an Oil & Gas Compound: Sterling’s Saudi Stories

The show opened with Sterling sharing his unique upbringing as one of the “Aramco Brats.” Raised in the fenced Dhahran compound in Saudi Arabia during the 1980s, Sterling described a tight-knit American-style community built entirely around Aramco (then becoming Saudi Aramco) employees and families. Schools, commissaries, theaters, and security created what felt like a small American town in the desert.

Sterling emphasized how his entire life trajectory — education, travel, and opportunities — was shaped by his father’s role with the world’s largest oil company. He noted the profound influence of the industry while acknowledging his relatively limited day-to-day exposure to field operations. The segment highlighted the global nature of oil and gas communities and teased future “Sterling Saudi Stories” featuring other Aramco Brats, including veterans from the 1940s.

Play Hard: North Face Controversy and Industry Pushback

The conversation quickly turned to a hot-button issue: corporate hypocrisy in the outdoor apparel space. Guest Jeff Roach of Houston International Equipment joined to discuss his viral social media post calling out North Face (and parent company VF Corporation) for rejecting orders from oil and gas companies.

Roach detailed how an Innovex order was denied because the company was deemed incompatible with VF’s values — lumped in the same category as tobacco, alcohol, and adult entertainment companies.

He pointed out the irony of North Face’s flame-resistant (FR) clothing lines, like Bulwark, which are staples in the oilfield, and the fact that their products rely heavily on petroleum-based materials.

The discussion touched on shareholder responsibility, the need for the industry to organize, and whether targeted action (such as shifting away from certain brands) is warranted. Both Sterling and Roach stressed the importance of unity and supporting businesses that support energy workers, especially during economic recovery.

Grab Bag: Caffeine Facts and Lighthearted Moments

In true Play Hard fashion, the show took a fun detour with a “Grab Bag” segment on caffeine facts. Jason and Sterling dove into the science behind how caffeine blocks adenosine receptors, American consumption stats, withdrawal symptoms, and nostalgic stories about Jolt Cola and Surge. Personal anecdotes about Lent coffee fasts and adrenal health added relatable humor to the morning mix.

Jason Spiess (left) and US Senator Kevin Cramer (right)

Work Hard: Senator Kevin Cramer on Energy’s Future

The second hour featured a substantive conversation with U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND). The Senator provided a clear-eyed assessment of the incoming Biden-Harris administration’s likely energy policies, drawing from the Obama-Biden era playbook: increased regulation, slow-walking permits, potential federal leasing restrictions, and renewed engagement with Iran.

Key takeaways included:

Federal minerals impact : Nearly 48% of North Dakota spacing units contain some federal minerals, making leasing restrictions a major threat even on mostly private land.

Market vs. Policy : Cramer emphasized protecting domestic supply chains and independent producers while acknowledging global market realities.

Value of Independents : He warned against consolidation into a few global majors, stressing the broad economic benefits of a diverse U.S. energy industry that supports jobs across all 50 states.

Bipartisan opportunities: Cramer highlighted workable Democrats like Senators Manchin, Whitehouse, and Cardin on issues like 45Q tax credits for carbon capture.

The Senator also addressed COVID-19’s demand destruction and the importance of getting people traveling again for energy markets to fully recover.

Closing Thoughts

The episode wrapped with appreciation for sponsors like Elite Energy Services and Swan Energy, and a reminder that energy is more than an industry — it’s a way of life. House band Moody River Band provided the soundtrack.

This episode perfectly captured The Crude Life ethos: celebrating the human stories behind the industry, pushing back against unfair attacks, and delivering serious policy discussion with authenticity and optimism.

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