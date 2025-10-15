The world of energy infrastructure rarely moves fast, but this week’s lineup shows how gas pipelines and data powerhouses are quietly redrawing the North American map.

From the frozen frontiers of Alaska to the sun-baked plains of Texas, three projects reveal the new energy geometry: LNG exports, natural gas backbones, and the next-generation “digital oilfields” of AI computing.

Alaska LNG: Chasing the 2026 Start Line

The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) insists it’s still on pace to break ground in 2026 for the long-awaited $38 billion Alaska LNG Project, connecting North Slope gas to a liquefaction plant on the Kenai Peninsula. Partner Glenfarne Energy Transition brings fresh capital and optimism to a project that’s been circling for forty years.

Major permits are in hand, but financing remains the missing bolt. Rising construction costs, interest rate drag, and competing LNG projects in the Lower 48 have many asking whether this is another “almost there” headline or the real deal.

Quick Takeaway:

Alaska LNG is both legacy and last chance. If it breaks ground in 2026, it will mark the state’s first major midstream-export build since TAPS. If it stalls again, global LNG momentum will shift permanently to the Gulf Coast. Either way, Alaska’s patience is about to meet its deadline.

Amarillo’s AI Energy Play: Fermi’s 11 GW Dream

Fermi America just locked in a natural gas interconnect with Energy Transfer for its planned Project Matador data-center complex outside Amarillo, Texas — a behemoth aiming for up to 11 gigawatts of power demand.

The deal ties Fermi’s site directly to a nearby pipeline and gives it early access to firm gas supply by 2026, with plans to phase in renewables and eventually nuclear. The project’s ambition dwarfs most existing AI campuses; its total footprint could exceed 18 million square feet and cost tens of billions.

Quick Takeaway:

Data is the new oil — and it burns gas, at least for now. Fermi’s pipeline connection shows how digital demand is now driving physical infrastructure. The company’s “clean compute” promise (gas + solar + nuclear) is visionary, but execution risk looms large. Amarillo could either become the next energy-tech frontier or a monument to overbuild optimism.

Mustang Express: $2.3 B Pipeline to Power Texas LNG

Back on the Gulf Coast, ARM Energy — backed by PIMCO — unveiled plans for the Mustang Express Pipeline, a 236-mile, $2.3 billion line designed to move 2.5 billion cubic feet per day from the Tres Palacios storage hub to Port Arthur LNG.

The build supports Sempra’s Port Arthur Phase 2 expansion, with completion targeted for early 2029. It joins a crowded field of Texas megaprojects (Kinder Morgan’s Trident, WhiteWater’s Eiger Express) racing to feed America’s LNG export engine.

Quick Takeaway:

While Alaska is still trying to start, Texas keeps scaling. The Gulf Coast is where U.S. gas becomes geopolitics — and where private equity still finds room for new steel in the ground. Mustang Express isn’t flashy, but it’s pivotal: the connective tissue linking shale molecules to global markets.

Closing Thoughts

These stories share a theme — the collision of legacy hydrocarbons with next-generation infrastructure. Alaska is betting on LNG exports, Texas is doubling down on gas logistics, and Amarillo is rewriting the data-center playbook with a gas-nuclear hybrid model.

The irony? Every one of them still starts with a pipeline. In a world chasing “net-zero,” the steel-in-the-ground reality remains unchanged: energy transition still runs through hydrocarbons. Whether it’s electrons or exports, the crude life continues to power the connected world.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth