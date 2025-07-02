Wind turbines generate electricity behind a pumpjack in Muenster, Texas. Wikipedia Picken’s Plan.

Let’s start with Event Number One—July 2, 1942: Oil and War Collide in the Gulf of Mexico

During World War II, the Gulf of Mexico was not just a production zone—it was a war zone. On July 2, 1942, German U-boats torpedoed the tanker SS Robert E. Lee off the Louisiana coast, just miles from key petroleum infrastructure. This brazen attack exposed the vulnerability of U.S. energy supply lines and led to the development of inland pipeline systems, such as the “Big Inch” pipeline, which connected Texas oil fields to East Coast refineries. A German torpedo launched a U.S. infrastructure revolution. Never underestimate how fast necessity can drive innovation.

Event Number Two—July 2, 1977: The Alaska Pipeline Begins Full Operation

It was the engineering marvel of its day. On July 2, 1977, the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS) officially began full-scale operation, pumping oil from Prudhoe Bay to the southern port of Valdez—800 miles over mountain ranges, permafrost, and seismic zones. The result? Up to 2 million barrels a day flowing through one of the most logistically challenging environments in the world. It wasn’t just a project—it was a declaration: oil could come from anywhere, even the edge of the Arctic.

Event Number Three—July 2, 1986: Saudi Arabia Opens the Floodgates

OPEC’s internal tug-of-war took a dramatic turn when Saudi Arabia, frustrated by fellow members exceeding quotas, decided to ramp up production rather than cut it. By July 2, crude oil prices plunged from over $30 to below $10 per barrel in less than a year. The move forced U.S. producers, especially in Texas and Oklahoma, to shut down operations and lay off workers en masse. Sound familiar? It was a preview of what would repeat again in 2014 and 2020. When the Saudis open the tap, the global market listens—and scrambles.

Event Number Four—July 2, 2009: The Death of “Pickens Plan” Momentum

T. Boone Pickens, the maverick oilman turned energy advocate, had been championing natural gas and wind as the future of American energy. But on July 2, 2009, he quietly shelved the wind farm portion of the “Pickens Plan,” citing transmission constraints and lack of federal policy support. Though his natural gas advocacy persisted, this day marked a major retreat in private-led renewable infrastructure without public backing. It served as a case study in how policy, not just capital, shapes the pace of energy transition.

Time to shift gears and spotlight a Petro Product you probably didn’t associate with crude: Yoga Mats.

Yep, that fitness staple rolled up in the corner of your home gym is made largely from PVC (polyvinyl chloride), a petroleum-derived plastic. Most mats also contain urethane foam or TPE (thermoplastic elastomers), which come from hydrocarbons refined from crude oil or natural gas. So next time you strike a warrior pose, remember: it’s powered by petroleum. Oil and gas don’t just get you to the gym—they’re under your feet when you get there.

Let’s hit the Did You Know? of the Day, something to keep in your back pocket for that next boardroom meeting or barstool debate.

Did You Know?

Natural gas isn’t just cleaner-burning—it’s also lighter than air. Methane, the primary component of natural gas, has a molecular weight of 16, compared to air’s average of around 29. That’s why gas leaks tend to rise and dissipate—important when planning ventilation for safety systems. In energy, chemistry and climate intersect with every cubic foot.

Finally, let’s take a trip to the American plains for our Community Spotlight:

Vernal, Utah

Located in the heart of the Uinta Basin, Vernal has been a quiet engine in Utah’s oil and gas output. With production dating back to the 1940s, this rural community has grown alongside the rig count. Today, it’s known for its wax-rich crude, a niche product that fetches a premium due to its density and high paraffin content. Vernal’s residents, many of them multi-generational oilfield families, embody the frontier mindset—gritty, adaptive, and community-first. In boom times or busts, Vernal drills forward.

(Interview and feature article from 2018) – The latest break in oil prices have some wondering if oil companies will be able to make the proper adjustments to Turn the Beat Around, or will Another One Bite the Dust. Others, are looking the behaviors of OPEC and Saudi Arabia.

Most, however, seem to be pointing their fingers at the 1973 Arab Oil Embargo, known colloquially today as the the crude oil exports ban. This 40-year-old law has become so influential in the world of energy, many experts, like Dr. Loren Scott, president, Loren C. Scott & Associates, Inc., a 31-year old firm that provides economic consulting to a number of energy companies, believes overall industry is Staying Alive by sharpening their pencils and counting pennies.

“Companies are tightening their belts a lot more and one of the ways they are doing that is requiring suppliers to charge them less,” Scott said. “Second, they are being forced to figure out how to get the oil out of there a lot more efficiently, drill faster and overall get it down quicker. That way they are able to reduce the cost of the well.”

Scott alluded to the fact the oil field isn’t the only place innovation is happening. He also contests a certain level of innovation is taking place in the boardroom too.

“The oil companies are doing a number of things because they are smart clever capitalists,” Scott said. “Number one thing they are doing is going to the companies who do the fracking and saying ‘look the price of oil was $100 now it is $52. We need to restructure the costs.”

Scott said companies across the board to restructuring their deals in order to adjust to current market conditions.

“Fracking costs are down about 32% in the last year or so,” Scott said. “They are also increasing their investigation on how to drill faster, deeper, quicker, more efficiently. So drilling costs are down about 20%. You take a company like Anadarko, back in 2009 it took them 18 days to drill a well, now it takes them about 7-and-a-half.”

Click here for interview and feature

