The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is making $98 million available to help replace and upgrade aging, leak-prone natural gas distribution pipelines, with a focus on municipally and community-owned utilities.

The funding represents the final round of the Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization (NGDISM) grant program, a five-year initiative created under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The program has allocated nearly $1 billion overall to improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of local natural gas systems across the country.

According to PHMSA, the grants target “high-risk, actively leaking, or leak-prone” pipeline infrastructure. Eligible projects include repairing, rehabilitating, or replacing older pipe segments, as well as purchasing safety-related equipment such as leak detection and line-locating tools. The goal is to reduce the risk of incidents, prevent economic losses from leaked gas, lower energy costs for ratepayers, and cut methane emissions.

Who Can Apply?

Funding is available exclusively to non-profit, municipally owned, or community-owned utilities — including city, county, township, special district, and tribal governments that operate natural gas distribution systems. For-profit utilities are not eligible. There is no cost-sharing requirement for applicants.

Award amounts can range from as little as $10,000 up to the full $98 million in this round. PHMSA expects to make approximately 200 awards. A single entity cannot receive more than 12.5% of the total five-year program funding ($125 million maximum across all years).

Key Program Details

Total Program Funding : Approximately $1 billion over five years ($200 million appropriated annually, with a portion available each year after administrative costs).

This Round : Up to $98 million from FY 2026 funding.

Expected Impact : Previous rounds have supported the repair or replacement of hundreds of miles of pipe and generated significant local jobs. PHMSA anticipates this final round will continue that progress.

Application Deadline: May 22, 2026 (applications must be submitted electronically via Grants.gov; only one application per applicant is allowed).

The program prioritizes projects that deliver the greatest safety benefits, particularly in communities most vulnerable to pipeline-related risks.

Background on Aging Infrastructure

Many U.S. natural gas distribution systems, especially in older cities and towns, still rely on vintage materials such as cast iron, bare steel, or early plastic pipes that are more susceptible to corrosion, leaks, and failures. Modernizing these lines helps keep natural gas — a critical heating and cooking fuel for millions of American households — safely contained while supporting broader energy reliability goals.

PHMSA Administrator Paul Roberti noted that modernizing gas distribution pipelines “will save lives and protect America’s energy future.” Under the current administration, the announcement has been framed as part of efforts to build safer infrastructure and make energy more affordable.

Applications and full details, including the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), are available on Grants.gov.

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