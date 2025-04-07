Petrobras has completed work on a veterinary center in the Amazon region that is required for it to obtain an environmental permit for an offshore drilling project, the company said on Saturday.

The animal care center in the town of Oiapoque, Amapa state, is designed to assist animals in the event of an oil spill.

It was one of Brazilian environmental agency Ibama's main demands in response to Petrobras' proposal to drill offshore in the environmentally sensitive Foz do Amazonas region.

Amapa has granted the veterinary center an operating license but it still requires Ibama's clearance. Petrobras said in a statement it informed the agency the center will be available for inspection starting Monday.

The center is designed to care for birds, marine mammals, turtles, dolphins and manatees, said Petrobras, which aims to conduct exploratory drilling in a block 540 kilometers (325 miles) off Amapa's coast.

Foz do Amazonas in the so-called Equatorial Margin is Brazil's most promising oil frontier. It shares geology with nearby Guyana, where Exxon Mobil is developing huge fields.

Ibama blocked Petrobras from drilling there in 2023, but the company filed a new request, which the agency is assessing. There is no deadline for a final answer.

During Earth Month, The Crude Life highlights the oil and gas industry's efforts to promote environmental awareness through various initiatives. The platform emphasizes the sector's commitment to sustainability by showcasing practices such as land reclamation and habitat restoration, which aim to preserve natural ecosystems affected by industrial activities.

Additionally, The Crude Life underscores the industry's focus on carbon awareness, advocating for sustainable solutions, community engagement and encouraging ethical energy. By featuring these stories, interviews and endeavors, The Crude Life illustrates how the oil and gas industry actively contributes to environmental stewardship and awareness during Earth Month.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

All Paramount+ subscribers can watch golf's most prestigious tournament with Masters Live!

Experience The Masters through a series of live feeds focused on pivotal players or holes at Augusta National Golf Club. Check out what's on the agenda for this year:

Masters on the Range

Holes 15 & 16

Featured Groups

Amen Corner

And more!

Be sure to get ready for the third and final rounds with Paramount+ Expanded Coverage starting at 12PM ET! Preview what's to come with legendary play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and the rest of the CBS team.

It's a tradition unlike any other. Follow along with Masters Live April 10-13 on Paramount+. Get started!