Welcome to Petro Playback, where we explore how energy’s past, present, and future connect. Today is Thursday, November 6, and we’ll dive into three milestone events in oil & gas history that fall on this date, spotlight a petroleum-based product you likely use, highlight a working rural energy community, bring forward a public-private partnership making waves, provide a meaningful industry quote, and look ahead to an upcoming energy event you should know about.

🔹 Historical Highlights – November 6

1961 – “Devil’s Cigarette Lighter” Ignites in Algeria

On November 6, 1961, a natural-gas well fire ignited at Gassi Touil in Algeria’s Sahara, producing a flame 450-800 feet high that burned until April 1962. The blowout consumed an enormous volume of gas—estimated at more than 550 million cubic feet per day.

1991 – Kuwait Marks End of Oil-Well Fires

Following retreating Iraqi forces during the Gulf War, the last of roughly 600–700 Kuwait oil wells were capped and extinguished on November 6, 1991, ending a six-month inferno that devastated infrastructure and reshaped global energy risk assessment.

2001 – Crude Falls Below $20 After OPEC Warnings

On November 6, 2001, NYMEX crude settlement for December delivery dropped to ~$19.92 per barrel—the first time in over two years—after OPEC members warned that non-OPEC exporters must cut production or risk a price collapse.

🔹 Petro Product Spotlight – Synthetic Running Shoes

Modern running shoes integrate materials derived from petroleum: polyurethane midsoles, synthetic rubber outsoles, nylon and polyester uppers, and EVA foams. These components combine lightness, durability, cushioning, and responsiveness—all made possible through refined hydrocarbon chemistry. Without the petrochemical base, the performance and cost of everyday athletic footwear would be markedly worse.

🔹 Did You Know? of the Day

Gas wells can self-ignite from static charge.

In remote gas-field operations, a static-electric discharge can spark a well-blowout if proper grounding and ventilation are overlooked. The “Devil’s Cigarette Lighter” fire in Algeria (see above) was triggered by static near a ruptured pipe under high gas flow—highlighting how energy safety depends on both geology and electro-engineering.

🔹 Energy Community Spotlight – San Juan Basin, New Mexico (Farmington & Bloomfield Region)

The San Juan Basin in northwest New Mexico remains one of the nation’s most historically productive natural-gas regions. Centered around Farmington and Bloomfield, the basin has produced trillions of cubic feet of gas since mid-20th-century development, and today continues powering the Southwest through tight-gas, coalbed methane, and gas-processing infrastructure.

As oil & gas evolves, the region leans on pipeline connectivity, compressor stations, and trades-based workforce stability — with welding, roustabout crews, and plant technicians forming the backbone of its energy-driven economy. This basin proves that legacy fields still matter — not only in molecules produced, but in the skilled people who keep them running.

🔹 Public–Private Partnership Spotlight – North Sea Carbon Recycling Initiative

Summary: A UK-led project focused on transporting captured CO₂ from offshore platforms and onshore facilities to repurposing sites or deep saline formations—linking emissions reduction directly with energy production.

Companies involved: Equinor, Shell UK, BP UK

Public entities: UK Government (Department for Energy Security & Net Zero), North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA)

NGOs involved: Offshore Energies UK (industry association), Carbon Capture and Storage Association

Funding: ~£800 million total (~£500 m private, ~£300 m public) – committed for Phase 1 by 2028 (US dollars is $1.046 billion total (~$654 million private, ~$392 million public).

🔹 Professional Quote of the Day

“Risk in the oil patch is not measured in barrels alone—it’s measured in culture, in process, and in the discipline to shut the job rather than push it.”

— Helge Lund, former CEO, BG Group

Lund’s insight reminds us that the real asset in energy isn’t just geology—it’s the systems and people we build around it.

🔹 Oil & Gas Event Spotlight – Permian Basin Water & Energy Conference

📍 Midland, Texas — December 4–5, 2025 (≈28 days away)

Hosted in the Permian’s operational capital, this conference convenes producers, water-midstream operators, and technology leaders to address the future of produced-water handling, recycling, disposal wells, and frac-water logistics.

Focus: Water-management economics, seismicity mitigation, saltwater disposal strategies, ESG reporting

Why it matters: Water remains the largest single logistical challenge in shale development — this event anchors real-world solutions in the basin where scale matters most.

🧭 Final Thought

On this November 6, we revisit infernos in the desert, blow-down markets, and athletic footwear—all part of the energy tapestry. Whether it’s suppressing giant fires or equipping millions of runners, the industry runs on detail, discipline, and daily delivery.

As Helge Lund points out, success in energy is as much about culture and process as it is about oil-in-ground.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Landman Release Date, Format & Where to Watch

Premieres: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Streaming platform: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Episode format: Weekly releases—no binge drop, one episode every Sunday

Season 1: Still available to stream for catch-up

DISCOUNT LINK FROM PARAMOUNT PLUS

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK