The Permian Basin has spent more than a century proving it can reinvent itself. Now it’s doing it again — this time not with hydrocarbons, but with what’s dissolved inside them.

Element3, a fast-growing lithium-extraction company backed by familiar Permian names, says its first commercial-scale lithium extraction and processing facility will be installed in the Midland Basin in Q1 2026. If successful, this will mark the first U.S. production of battery-grade lithium since 1967 — and it would come from produced water, the most overlooked byproduct in the oilfield.

Turning Produced Water Into a Battery Mineral Stream

CEO Hood Whitson describes the model as simple in form, disruptive in function:

Deploy modular extraction units to existing water recycling sites

Pull lithium from produced water at very high volumes, very low concentrations

Convert the recovered material into a brine

Ship that brine to a processing facility south of Midland

Finish the product as battery-grade lithium carbonate

The first commercial plant will produce 2,000 tons per year, but Whitson says that is “just the start.” Over the next two years, Element3 plans to scale across the region — and scale aggressively.

According to the company and its backers, the Permian Basin could eventually support 120,000 tons per year of domestic lithium supply. With U.S. demand expected to reach 400,000 tons by 2030, this positions the Permian to become one of the nation’s leading sources of the mineral powering EVs, grid-scale storage, electronics, and countless industrial applications.

Oilfield Names, Oilfield Capital

The extraction pilot is operating on a Double Eagle site in Reagan County, with founders Cody Campbell, John Sellers, and Josh Gregg participating in a co-lead investment syndicate. The Series A included TO VC, EIC Rose Rock, Cubic Capital, and others.

This is not a tech tourist situation. These are companies and leaders with deep roots in the basin, bringing forward a process that fits the Permian’s existing industrial footprint.

Jobs, Water Quality, and a New Form of “Produced Value”

Element3 emphasizes three outcomes:

1. Hundreds of high-paying regional jobs

Direct and indirect employment tied to fabrication, transportation, technical operations, and water-infrastructure expansion.

2. Cleaner returned water

Operators working with Element3 reportedly receive higher-quality recycled water, making the process not just a mineral-extraction play but a water-management upgrade.

3. A new revenue stream sitting on top of the old one

For decades, produced water has been a cost center.

Element3 wants to make it a co-product.

Energy Innovation Capital’s Andrew Lackner framed it simply:

The lithium recoverable from the Permian could support batteries for 2 million EVs per year — more vehicles than are currently on U.S. roads.

EIC Rose Rock’s David Clouse went further, saying this is a chance for the Permian to become to lithium what it has long been to oil and gas: a global center of gravity.

A Convergence Point in the Energy Economy

This story reflects the broader trend you’ve been tracking:

Oil and gas infrastructure doesn’t disappear in an energy transition — it morphs, expands, and sometimes powers the next system outright.

Produced water → lithium

Gas turbines → hydrogen-ready turbines

CO₂ handling → carbon management hubs

Pipeline rights-of-way → multi-commodity corridors

The Permian lithium development is part of the same through-line. It doesn’t replace oil; it layers on top of it, turning one of the basin’s biggest liabilities into a strategic mineral supply chain.

Why This Matters Beyond the Basin

Domestic supply security: For the first time in nearly 60 years, the U.S. may produce battery-grade lithium at scale.

Geopolitics: Less dependence on China or South American brine producers.

Industrial alignment: Oilfield skillsets—chemistry, water management, modular plants, midstream logistics—translate directly into lithium.

Capital markets: Investors increasingly see “energy” as a blended sector, not a split between fossil fuels and alternatives.

The Permian Basin isn’t chasing a new identity. It’s adding another one.

Lithium extraction from produced water doesn’t compete with hydrocarbons — it’s a co-production model that reinforces why the region remains the anchor of America’s energy economy. If Element3 hits its targets, the line between oilfield operations and critical-minerals supply chains will get very thin, very quickly.

And once again, the global energy conversation will run straight through West Texas.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.