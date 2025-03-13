Paramount+ is headed back to the West Texas oil fields.

The streamer has renewed its drama series Landman for a second season. The pickup comes two months after the show, co-created by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan and starring Billy Bob Thornton, concluded a breakout first season.

Landman ranked among the top 10 original streaming series during the fourth quarter of last year and continued its strong run into January, racking up almost 9.7 billion minutes of viewing over 11 weeks in Nielsen’s top 10 streaming rankings. (Two other Paramount+/Sheridan shows, Tulsa King and Lioness, also ranked among the top 10 streaming originals in the fourth quarter.)

“Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the neo-Western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth,” said Chris McCarthy, co-CEO of Paramount and president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the No. 2 SVOD [service] in the U.S. for original hours watched in Q4.”

Thornton plays the titular landman of the series, a fixer who keeps things running and acts as an intermediary between the field workers and the money men in the oil industry. Demi Moore stars alongside Thornton, and the cast includes Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore. Jon Hamm also starred in season one.

Landman is based on the podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan and podcast creator Christian Wallace are co-creators of the series and executive produce with David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, Stephen Kay, Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch, and Texas Monthly’s J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt. Tommy Turtle is co-EP.

Interview above with Landman Co-Creator Christian Wallace and The Crude Life founder Jason Spiess

