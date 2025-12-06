Photo: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Paramount+ announced that its hit original drama LANDMAN has officially been renewed for Season 3, cementing Taylor Sheridan’s oil-patch epic as one of the platform’s most powerful performers and one of the most culturally resonant series in modern energy storytelling.

The news arrives on the heels of a record-breaking second season premiere, which launched November 16 and immediately began rewriting the service’s internal playbook.

A Breakout Hit Fueled by Big Numbers

Season two of LANDMAN is proving to be a juggernaut. According to preliminary Nielsen data:

It is projected to be a top-three series among all original content the week of November 17.

It is on track to be a top-two series the week of November 24.

But the most striking data point comes from Paramount+ itself:

more than 9.2 million streaming views in the first 48 hours of season two’s premiere—

a staggering +262% increase from the series’ first-season debut.

That surge makes the season two opener the most-watched premiere for any original series in the history of Paramount+.

New episodes continue to debut exclusively on Sundays, driving appointment-style weekend viewership rarely seen in the streaming era.

Photo: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Sheridan’s Signature Fusion of Grit, Power, and Place

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, LANDMAN follows the brutal, high-stakes reality of modern West Texas oil country—where land, loyalty, and leverage can shift faster than the price of crude.

Anchored by a heavyweight cast including:

Billy Bob Thornton (Tommy Norris)

Demi Moore

Andy Garcia

Sam Elliott

Ali Larter

alongside rising talents such as Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, and Kayla Wallace, the ensemble brings the oil patch to life in a way that resonates with both industry insiders and general audiences.

The series is executive-produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, Stephen Kay, Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch of Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly. Production comes through Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

Season Two: Pressure Builds, Secrets Rise

This season deepens the show’s exploration of the uneasy balance between prosperity and consequence in West Texas. The official description offers a glimpse:

As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets—and Tommy Norris’s breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Under mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller, and the shadow of his own bloodline, survival in West Texas isn’t noble—it’s brutal. And sooner or later, something’s got to break.

Sheridan’s storytelling—part frontier modernism, part energy-industry folklore—continues to peel back the layers of a region where wealth, danger, and moral ambiguity live side by side.

What Season Three Signals for Paramount+

The renewal underscores three things:

Sheridan remains Paramount+’s engine of growth.

With Yellowstone, 1923, Tulsa King, Lioness, and more, Sheridan’s universe has effectively become a content pillar unto itself. Energy stories resonate.

Whether viewers understand the complexities of mineral rights, corporate pressure, or boom-and-bust cycles, LANDMAN succeeds because it presents the reality of the modern American oil field without stereotype or apology. Streaming has room for appointment television.

Releasing episodes on Sundays—and building a weekly rhythm—has created the kind of buzz that binge-drop models often struggle to sustain.

Season three’s renewal was not merely expected—it was inevitable.

The Bigger Picture: Why LANDMAN Matters Right Now

In a political and economic moment where energy dominates headlines, LANDMAN functions as both drama and modern anthropology. The show digs into themes your own readership understands well:

the tension between public and private power,

the cultural identity of energy communities,

the human cost of resource extraction, and

the invisible pressures that shape decisions at every layer of the industry.

At a time when Hollywood often gets the energy world wrong, Sheridan and Wallace seem intent on capturing something closer to the truth—messy, contradictory, and driven by people who rarely make the credits in mainstream narratives.

Season 3: What Comes Next?

No narrative details have been released, but the renewal signals that Sheridan’s West Texas saga still has layers to expose—about land, legacy, and the cost of doing business in a world built on both grit and geology.

If season two showed the fractures forming beneath the surface, season three may be where everything finally cracks open.

And audiences—energy-world insiders, rural communities, and fans of Sheridan’s storytelling alike—are clearly eager to strike oil again.

