Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris (Photo credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Paramount+ released the official teaser and first-look images for Season Two of Landman, the smash-hit series from Oscar® nominee Taylor Sheridan, confirming a November 16, 2025, premiere date exclusively on the streaming platform.

The new season promises to deliver more drama, high stakes, and oil-fueled ambition as it dives deeper into the boomtown chaos of West Texas.

Season Two brings back Oscar® winner Billy Bob Thornton as the rugged oilman Tommy Norris, whose gripping portrayal earned him a Golden Globe® nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Joining him are Oscar® nominee Demi Moore, Oscar® nominee Andy Garcia, Oscar® nominee Sam Elliott, and Ali Larter. New and returning cast members include Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore, ensuring the drama continues both in the boardrooms and on the oil rigs.

Record-Breaking First Season

Landman was a breakout hit for Paramount+, ranking as a Top 10 Original Series across all SVOD platforms in Q4 and delivering 35 million global streaming viewers for its premiere episode. The series set multiple records for the platform, including:

Most-watched global premiere and finale in Paramount+ history

#1 Paramount+ Original series ever on the service

Top engagement driver and #1 in household viewing

With numbers like these, the anticipation for Season Two is at an all-time high.

Oscar® nominee Sam Elliott (Photo credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

About Landman

Set against the backdrop of West Texas oil boomtowns, Landman explores a modern-day gold rush where roughnecks, wildcat billionaires, and power brokers clash amid fortunes and fallout. Inspired by the acclaimed 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is both a character-driven drama and a commentary on the economic, environmental, and political reverberations of the oil industry.

The show was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, with Sheridan’s signature storytelling style bringing grit and authenticity to the screen.

Executive producers include Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Additional executive producers for Imperative Entertainment include Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch, alongside J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, with global distribution handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

click on image for interview with Christian Wallace and The Crude Life about Season One.

Landman joins Sheridan’s expanding Paramount+ empire, which includes 1923, 1883, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Each series has drawn a loyal fan base, solidifying Sheridan as one of the most prolific creators in modern television.

Season Two Premiere Details

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Where to Watch: Exclusively on Paramount+

Season One is currently streaming on Paramount+, giving fans the perfect chance to catch up before the next chapter drops this fall.

