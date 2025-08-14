Paramount+ has officially announced that the hit drama series Landman, from Oscar® nominee and modern Western powerhouse Taylor Sheridan, will return for its second season on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

The announcement comes with major anticipation, following the show’s record-breaking debut season that captivated 35 million global viewers and earned its place as the #1 Paramount+ original ever — topping engagement, household reach, and subscriber growth.

The first season also landed Billy Bob Thornton a Golden Globe® nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his gritty portrayal of oilman Tommy Norris.

Star-Studded Cast Returns

Season two will see the return of an all-star ensemble, including:

Billy Bob Thornton (Oscar® Winner)

Demi Moore (Oscar® Nominee)

Andy Garcia (Oscar® Nominee)

Sam Elliott (Oscar® Nominee)

Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore

This powerhouse lineup continues to bring Sheridan’s vision of West Texas boomtown life to the screen with grit, nuance, and cinematic scope.

About the Series

Landman dives deep into the high-stakes world of modern oil exploration — and the people chasing fortune in West Texas’ unforgiving boomtowns. Inspired by the acclaimed 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series weaves a layered upstairs/downstairs narrative of roughnecks, wildcat billionaires, and the geopolitical ripples of energy’s big money.

At its core, it’s a story of ambition and survival — where every barrel can change a life, and every decision can shift the climate, the economy, and the balance of power.

Behind the Camera

Season two continues under the stewardship of Taylor Sheridan, alongside co-creator Christian Wallace. Executive producers include Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Billy Bob Thornton, and others, with production from Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

Landman joins Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and the upcoming NOLA King starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Season One Still Streaming

For those who missed the first oil strike, Landman season one is available now exclusively on Paramount+, offering the perfect chance to catch up before the November premiere.

With its gripping authenticity and insider look at the boom-and-bust heartbeat of the oil patch, Landman has become more than a drama — it’s an energy industry conversation starter. Expect season two to double down on both the roughneck realism and the high-dollar drama that made season one a gusher.

