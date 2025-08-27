The proprietors of the EPIC Crude pipeline, a critical conduit of U.S. oil exports, are exploring a potential sale targeting a valuation in the neighborhood of $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion, including debt. Initial reports peg the most likely price at around $3 billion owing to prevailing market interest.

About EPIC Crude: Capacity, Ownership, and Reach

Pipeline Profile

Commissioned in 2020, EPIC Crude plays a vital role in channeling oil from the Permian and Eagle Ford shale basins toward Gulf Coast export hubs. The pipeline currently handles over 600,000 barrels per day, with potential capacity extensions up to 1 million bpd—a rare growth opportunity in a crowded midstream landscape.

Ownership Structure

Ownership is spread among three main stakeholders: EPIC Midstream (controlled by Ares Management ) holds approximately 45% Diamondback Energy and Kinetik together control the remaining 55%, split equally.



Sale Dynamics: Who’s Selling—and Why

Advisory in Motion

Investment banks have been engaged, and preliminary talks are underway with potential buyers—particularly companies already rooted in the Permian oil ecosystem.

CEOs Signal Openness

Executives from both Diamondback and Kinetik have alluded to their willingness to divest if presented with offers that meet their expectations. Diamondback has hinted the proceeds could contribute to a $1.5 billion divestment target, while Kinetik emphasized readiness to sell “if someone shows up with the right number.”

Valuation Caveats

Sources suggest that clinching the top valuation may require securing long-term contracts with oil producers that would support the expansion to 1 million bpd. Without these agreements, securing a premium could prove challenging.

Why It Matters: Strategic Implications

Positioning in the Permian

EPIC Crude remains one of the few sizable pipelines with untapped expansion potential, making it a prime target in an increasingly tapped-out Permian infrastructure market.

Market Consolidation Signal

A sale would mark a significant shift in midstream ownership, offering a new strategic foothold within oil export logistics at a time when such assets are highly coveted.

Energy Security & Export Flows

As U.S. producers ramp up output, especially in the Permian region, control over transport infrastructure like EPIC becomes increasingly important for ensuring swift and predictable access to global markets.

The potential sale of EPIC Crude—the network that moves hundreds of thousands of barrels a day from the Permian to the Gulf Coast—is one of the most significant midstream developments of the year.

A successful transaction could reshape pipeline ownership and logistics strategies across the region. But until binding offers appear and producer contracts are locked in, everything remains speculative.

Lauren McAllister is an oil and gas industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

