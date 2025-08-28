In a move signaling Poland’s strategic shift toward cleaner energy, state-controlled oil and gas giant Orlen will construct the country's—and Europe’s—first small modular nuclear power plant in Włocławek.

The project, conducted through a 50-50 joint venture with chemical firm Synthos, marks a milestone in the region’s energy transformation.

Project Overview: Ambitious, Strategic, Planned

First-of-its-kind BWRX-300 Reactor

The initiative will deploy the advanced BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR) design—a boiling water reactor with enhanced passive safety features, capable of self-cooling without external power—making it the first of its kind in Europe.

Capacity Goals: Scaling to 0.6 GW by 2035

Orlen aims to bring at least two SMRs online by 2035, achieving a combined generating capacity of 0.6 GW .

Structure: OSGE JV

Orlen and Synthos will manage the project through their newly formed entity, Orlen‑Synthos Green Energy (OSGE) —a joint venture with equal ownership.

Policy Backdrop

The project aligns with Poland’s December 2023 approval for building 24 SMR units across six sites, forming a broader framework for nuclear expansion.

Why It Matters: A Strategic Turning Point

A Leap Toward Low-Carbon Energy

For an economy traditionally anchored in coal and oil, launching an SMR signals a bold commitment toward emission reduction and energy security. Diversifying with Nuclear Technology

Orlen’s pivot underscores its transformation into a multi-energy player, integrating traditional power with renewables and now nuclear assets—delivering resilience and future resilience. Public-Private Innovation Drive

By partnering with Synthos in OSGE, Orlen leverages industrial innovation while sharing project risk—and potentially inspiring further European SMR investment. Grid and Policy Readiness

The SMR drive is part of a broader infrastructure build-out: Poland’s transmission operator has earmarked 64 billion zloty (~$16 billion) through 2034 to support renewable and nuclear capacity, including SMRs.

Looking Ahead

The Włocławek SMR plan is a launching point for Poland’s nuclear ambitions. With execution timelines stretching to 2035, it offers both a testing ground and a signal of intent for European adoption of SMRs.

From a broader lens, this project positions Orlen not just as a fuel supplier, but as a future-ready energy producer—one poised at the intersection of fossil legacy and nuclear innovation. Let me know if you'd like a deep dive into BWRX-300 technology, financing mechanisms, or regional nuclear strategy competition

