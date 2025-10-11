Water is the lifeblood of New Mexico. From our farms and ranches to our families and businesses,every drop matters. As our state faces ongoing drought and rising demand, we must look at every available tool to protect and stretch our water resources. One innovative solution is already taking rootin the oil and gas industry: the recycling and reuse of wastewater.

For decades, produced water from oil and gas operations has been treated as a waste product. Traditionally, it was injected underground in disposal wells, offering little benefit to the communities or the lands where it was generated. But today, thanks to new technologies and responsible industry practices, we have the opportunity to rethink that model.

Nowhere is this shift more visible than in the Permian Basin, which spans southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Companies operating here are already recycling millions of barrels of wastewater everyday, treating it to standards where it can be reused for new drilling and hydraulic fracturing instead of pulling fresh water from aquifers.

Several operators have built large-scale recycling facilities capable of cleaning and storing hundreds of thousands of barrels of produced water. Instead of trucking this water away for disposal, pipelines now move it to central treatment hubs, where it’s processed and sent back for reuse. In fact, industry reports show that in certain areas of the Permian, more than half of the water used in oilfield operations now comes from recycled wastewater.

This is a remarkable change. It means that millions of gallons of fresh water that would otherwise be consumed are staying in the ground — available for agriculture, wildlife, and rural communities. It also reduces the need for deep disposal wells, lowering seismic risks that have been tied to high-volume wastewater injection.

Wastewater recycling isn’t just about conserving resources — it’s also creating new job opportunities right here in New Mexico. The infrastructure needed to build and operate recycling facilities requires skilled workers: engineers, equipment operators, welders, pipeline crews, water treatment specialists,and truck drivers.

In the Permian Basin, this has translated into hundreds of additional jobs tied directly to water management. Companies are hiring local contractors to construct treatment plants, maintain pipelines,and operate water recycling systems. Each facility represents not only an investment in technology, but also in the workforce that keeps it running.

For rural communities, these jobs matter. They provide good wages, steady employment, and opportunities for New Mexicans to stay and work in the region rather than moving away. By embracing wastewater recycling, we are strengthening both our environment and our economy.

Recycling water should not be viewed through a partisan lens. Protecting our water supply, supporting jobs, and ensuring responsible energy development are values that transcend politics. Whether you live in a rural ranching community, an oilfield town, or an urban center, we all share an interest in keeping New Mexico’s most precious resource secure for the future. This is an area where we should all agree: water belongs to everyone, and its protection must be a common goal.

By recycling and reusing wastewater, operators are cutting down on the need for fresh water from aquifers. This means less stress on rural communities, less pressure on agriculture, and a more responsible balance between energy production and water conservation.

This isn’t just about the environment; it’s about protecting New Mexico’s future. Recycling wastewater supports: Stronger rural economies by preserving water for farming and ranching. Responsible energy development that continues to provide jobs and revenue to our schools and communities. Smarter land stewardship that ensures New Mexico remains strong for generations to come.

As someone who has spent my career working on issues of land, wildlife, and water, I know that solutions like these don’t come from one side alone. They come when industry, communities, and state leaders work together. Recycling wastewater is a prime example of how we can take what was once a challenge and turn it into a resource.

As your next State Land Commissioner, I will continue to advocate for policies that encourage innovation, hold industry accountable, and protect the natural resources that define New Mexico.Together, we can ensure that energy development and water conservation are not competing priorities— but partners in shaping a stronger, more resilient state.

Michael Perry is a candidate for New Mexico State Land Commissioner

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK