Court rulings arising from the significant disruptions caused by Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 are providing greater clarity on the interpretation of standard natural gas sales contracts in the oil and gas industry. These decisions, primarily from Texas courts in cases involving producers and buyers, center on widely used agreement templates developed by the North American Energy Standards Board (NAESB). The judgments resolve longstanding uncertainties and offer practical direction for managing unforeseen events, such as severe weather.

One important area addressed is the process for finalizing transactions after initial agreements are reached on electronic trading platforms. Courts have determined that additional details included in subsequent confirmation documents, including price, volume, delivery point, and designated pipeline, become binding components of the contract unless the opposing party submits a written objection within the required timeframe. In the case of Marathon Oil Company v. Mercuria Energy America, LLC, for example, the producer’s inclusion of a specific pipeline in its confirmation was upheld as part of the agreement, despite the absence of explicit buyer approval, because no timely written protest was filed. This restricted evaluations of available supply to that pipeline alone, making it more difficult for the buyer to assert that alternative sources should have been utilized. The guidance for industry participants is clear: companies that rely on multiple pipelines serving the same trading hub should explicitly identify the intended pipeline in their documentation. This practice strengthens a seller’s position in potential disputes over supply alternatives during disruptions.

The courts have also provided substantial guidance on force majeure clauses, which excuse performance when uncontrollable events prevent fulfillment of obligations. Decisions confirm that widespread effects from extreme weather, such as the extensive freezing experienced during Uri, qualify as force majeure without requiring evidence of absolute impossibility of performance. Significantly, an affected party is generally not required to purchase replacement gas at elevated short-term market prices to satisfy delivery obligations or to demonstrate reasonable mitigation efforts. This position is consistent with outcomes in comparable cases, where routine purchasing practices under normal conditions do not impose obligations during genuine emergencies, particularly when market prices render such actions economically unreasonable. Custom provisions that explicitly waive the requirement to seek alternative supplies during force majeure events provide additional safeguards. Industry participants are advised to incorporate such language to minimize future disputes. Even in its absence, courts typically grant relief when the disruption is verifiable and beyond the party’s control.

Regarding financial remedies for non-delivery, the standard calculation measures the difference between the contract price and the prevailing higher market price during the period of disruption. Such damage awards are not readily dismissed as unenforceable penalties absent conclusive proof of no actual loss to the buyer. Courts have held, for instance, that utilizing previously purchased and stored gas at lower costs does not constitute formal “cover” of the shortfall, thereby preventing buyers from reducing claimed damages based solely on their internal resources. Disputes over market price determination, however, such as differing indices or averaging approaches, frequently necessitate full trials. To address this, companies are recommended to include more detailed damage calculation methods in their contracts, potentially with caps or alternative references, to better manage periods of extreme price volatility.

Other litigation related to Uri includes matters involving pipeline operations and consumer claims concerning pricing or service interruptions, with varied outcomes that include dismissals. Nevertheless, the principal precedents influencing standard producer-buyer contracts derive from the central cases outlined here.

These rulings, culminating in Marathon Oil’s recent trial success where the court recognized Uri as a valid force majeure event and concluded that reasonable mitigation steps were taken, thereby excusing non-delivery, establish dependable frameworks for addressing comparable future disruptions from weather or infrastructure challenges. For the broader industry, the developments encourage more careful contract drafting, clearer provisions to facilitate dispute resolution, and forward-planning for infrequent but high-impact occurrences. Organizations stand to gain by auditing their standard agreement forms, educating personnel on confirmation processes, and customizing protective terms to align with operational realities. These steps can contribute to reduced litigation, more stable trading relationships, and enhanced resilience in the face of weather-related and market uncertainties.

Ed Longanecker is president of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.