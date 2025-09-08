When ONEOK announced its open season for the Sun Belt Connector, a 24-inch refined-products pipeline linking El Paso, Texas, to Phoenix, Arizona, it didn’t sound like the sort of news that moves markets overnight. Pipelines rarely do. But in the slow, deliberate world of midstream logistics, this was a headline with consequences.

Arizona’s fuel needs are climbing even as Southern California—the state’s traditional supplier—cuts refining capacity under regulatory and economic pressure. ONEOK’s pipeline, targeted for mid-2029 completion, aims to meet that demand while reshaping supply routes across the Southwest.

“This is about anticipating the next 20 years of energy flow,” said one Houston-based analyst. “Arizona is growing, California is shrinking, and ONEOK sees a corridor others overlooked.”

For decades, Arizona relied on two arteries: Kinder Morgan’s West Line from Southern California and its East Line from El Paso. Together, they delivered gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel into Phoenix and Tucson. The balance was simple: West Line supplied roughly half the volumes, East Line the rest.

But that balance is breaking. California’s refiners face rising costs and climate mandates, culminating in closures like Phillips 66’s Los Angeles refinery, which will shut by year-end. Supply from the west is shrinking while Arizona’s population—and with it, jet fuel demand—is soaring.

Sky Harbor International alone plans six new gates by 2027 and fifty by 2035, doubling aviation fuel consumption in the process. Gasoline and diesel demand may stay flat, but the aviation sector’s growth trajectory all but guarantees Arizona will need more product from somewhere.

ONEOK’s Westward Ambition

This is where ONEOK steps in.

The company’s $18.8 billion acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners in 2023 gave it the nation’s largest refined-products pipeline system—9,800 miles reaching from the Gulf Coast through the Midwest. With that footprint, ONEOK can now link Gulf and Midcontinent refiners directly to Arizona, bypassing California altogether.

The proposed Sun Belt Connector would:

Start at El Paso, tapping supplies from PADD 2 (Midwest) and PADD 3 (Gulf Coast).

Deliver up to 200,000 barrels per day into Phoenix.

Provide scalability for future demand growth, including renewable fuels.

A four-year build timeline positions the line to meet rising jet fuel needs while insulating Arizona from California’s regulatory and supply turbulence.

Industry Context: What’s at Stake

Supply Security: Arizona has no refineries of its own. Every gallon of gasoline, diesel, or jet fuel arrives by pipeline or truck from out of state. ONEOK’s project diversifies that supply, reducing reliance on any single corridor.

Market Access: Midcontinent refiners gain a new outlet for products, capturing higher margins in premium western markets.

Regional Economics: Construction, right-of-way negotiations, and terminal development bring jobs and investment to Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona counties along the route.

ONEOK isn’t building in isolation. The Sun Belt Connector dovetails with other growth projects:

A 230-mile refined-products pipeline to Denver International Airport.

A 400 Mb/d LPG export terminal in Texas City (a joint venture with MPLX).

Expanded connectivity from the Permian Basin through partnerships like the Matterhorn Express natural gas pipeline.

This integrated approach reflects a shift among midstream players: pipelines are no longer just conduits; they are strategic platforms for product diversity, export capability, and optionality in an era of volatile energy markets.

“It’s about optionality,” said a former Magellan executive. “When you control the routes, you control the markets. ONEOK is positioning itself to serve both fossil and renewable fuels wherever the economics point.”

No midstream project moves forward without hurdles.

Regulatory Review: Interstate pipelines face federal, state, and environmental permitting processes that can stretch timelines.

Shipper Commitments: Open season results will determine whether refiners and marketers book enough capacity to justify the capital spend.

Demand Uncertainty: EV adoption may cap gasoline growth, placing more weight on aviation fuel forecasts to underpin long-term volumes.

Still, midstream analysts note that by launching now—well before California’s capacity declines accelerate—ONEOK gains a first-mover advantage in the western refined-products market.

The Future Flow: Beyond Arizona

The Sun Belt Connector could eventually reverse the historical west-to-east flow dynamic. If California’s refining sector contracts far enough, Arizona could become a supply hub, sending Gulf Coast product back west via existing lines into Los Angeles or San Diego.

That scenario isn’t fantasy. Similar reversals already occurred in crude oil with the Permian Basin, where pipelines originally designed to bring imported oil inland now move shale crude to export terminals on the Gulf Coast.

The same infrastructure pivot could happen in refined products—and ONEOK’s pipeline would make it possible.

By mid-2029, Arizona’s fuel market will look very different. Population growth, airport expansions, and California’s energy transition all converge to make the Sun Belt Connector a pivotal piece of infrastructure.

If successful, ONEOK won’t just be moving molecules; it will be redrawing the map of southwestern fuel logistics, shifting economic gravity from the Pacific Coast to the interior.

“Pipelines are long-term bets,” said the Houston analyst. “This one says the future of western fuel supply won’t run through California. It’ll run through El Paso.”

Conclusion: Infrastructure as Strategy

For ONEOK, the Sun Belt Connector is more than a pipeline—it’s a statement about the next chapter of midstream logistics. By anticipating market shifts rather than reacting to them, ONEOK aligns its assets with demographic growth, supply diversification, and emerging fuel markets across the Southwest.

As open season unfolds and commitments come in, the industry will watch closely. Because sometimes, a single pipeline really can change the map.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK