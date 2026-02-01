The future of West African energy has arrived. And it has done so not by pipeline, but by pressurised truck, thanks to the news that the first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) facility in Ghana is now operational.

The $15 million facility was commissioned in Tema in early 2026 by Ghanaian President John Mahama. However, it was built by Tetracore Gas Ghana, a subsidiary of the Nigerian-led Tetracore Energy Group, founded and run by Dr. Olakunle Williams.

The project really is a pivot towards advantage-delivering strategy, one that creates a “virtual pipeline,” using specialised trucks to deliver CNG to industries beyond physical pipeline networks. By offering a cleaner, scalable alternative to diesel, this methodology meaningfully bypasses massive infrastructure costs.

According to reports, the initial capacity is 5.1 million standard cubic feet per day. With plans to double it within nine months, the facility is projected to cut carbon emissions by approximately 1,347 metric tons daily.

Williams, a lawyer and project management professional, is expanding a Nigerian template. His group already operates significant CNG and gas distribution infrastructure in Edo and Ogun States, so this Ghana move marks a deliberate foray into regional energy integration.

The venture draws attention to a growing intra-African energy collaboration. Tetracore is a registered shipper on the West Africa Gas Pipeline, and the project involved a joint venture with Nigeria’s NNPC Gas Marketing Limited.

Financially, the model is a calculated bet on industrial demand, one that provides a reliable, cost-effective fuel for factories and logistics, positioning gas as a catalyst for regional industrial growth. Therefore, for Williams, the facility is more a proof of concept than more than infrastructure. What it demonstrates is that African companies can deploy sophisticated, cleaner energy solutions across borders, turning a regional gas network into a web of economic opportunity, one truckload at a time.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.