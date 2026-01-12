The Okola-homa Soda Company announced the release of their Route 66 Centennial Edition cans to celebrate Route 66’s 100-year anniversary.

“As Oklahoma prepares to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Mother Road, we’re proud to partner with the Okolahoma Soda Company as the Official Craft Soda Supplier for the Route 66 Centennial,” shared Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. “As our state’s first and only family-owned craft soda company, they represent the kind of homegrown innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that makes Oklahoma special. Their story is one of family, community and pride in Oklahoma: values that perfectly align with the Route 66 legacy.”

John Occhipinti, Co-Owner of Okola-homa Soda Company, said it’s an honor to represent Oklahoma during such a momentous anniversary.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Lt. Governor Pinnell, Kerry Barrick and the entire Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Anniversary Committee for their trust and support. We are honored to participate in the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Anniversary Celebration, which will showcase both Oklahoma and Okolahoma Soda Company to the millions of tourists expected to visit Oklahoma and other states along the infamous, mother of all roads, Route 66 in 2026.”

According to the Oklahoma Route 66 Association, 12oz six packs and 16oz single cans of the Route 66 Centennial soda are set to be available in various locations in the upcoming weeks.

To learn more about Okola-homa Soda Company, you can visit their website here.

To learn more about the Oklahoma Route 66 Association, click here.

