It's July 7

It’s July 7, and while the summer sun beats down across oilfields from Midland to Montana, we’re cracking open the valve on a few key milestones that shaped today’s energy markets—moments of engineering, economics, and endurance that still echo through the pipelines and platforms of the modern world.

🛢️ EVENT NUMBER ONE – JULY 7, 1930: Oklahoma’s Wildcatter Windfall

On this day in 1930, the Oklahoma City Oil Field hit a new production record—over 400,000 barrels per day, making it the most productive oil field in the United States at the time. The boom transformed Oklahoma City into one of the nation’s energy capitals nearly overnight. Roughnecks flooded into town, derricks lined the state capitol lawn, and tax revenues surged.

But the 1930s oil boom also birthed a harsh lesson: too much oil, too fast. Prices crashed. Wells were capped. And it sparked a national conversation about conservation, quotas, and regulation. That conversation still resonates today in debates over production curtailments and OPEC+ dynamics.

🌍 EVENT NUMBER TWO – JULY 7, 1978: The U.S. DOE Launches the Synthetic Fuels Corporation

Following the energy crises of the early ’70s, the U.S. doubled down on energy innovation. On July 7, 1978, Congress approved the formation of the Synthetic Fuels Corporation (Synfuels)—a quasi-public initiative to explore coal-to-liquid and shale oil conversion technologies.

While Synfuels ultimately fell victim to falling oil prices in the 1980s, the July 7 approval marked a rare moment of bipartisan alignment around energy independence through domestic innovation. The technology didn’t take hold then, but it paved the way for today’s carbon capture, gas-to-liquids, and methane-to-hydrogen startups fighting for relevance in the 21st-century energy mix.

🛢️ EVENT NUMBER THREE – JULY 7, 2011: The Strategic Petroleum Reserve Gets Tapped

On this date, the U.S. Department of Energy completed its first major oil sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) since Hurricane Katrina. 30 million barrels were released to offset disruptions caused by unrest in Libya. The move sent a clear message: the SPR wasn’t just for natural disasters—it was a geopolitical instrument.

Today, the SPR is once again under the microscope. Following drawdowns during the 2022 global energy crunch, it remains at historically low levels, raising concerns about America’s ability to weather the next storm—literal or figurative.

July 7 reminds us: energy policy isn’t just about supply. It’s about strategy.

🧴 PETRO PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – Sunscreen

As heatwaves blanket the U.S., today’s Petro Product may already be in your beach bag: sunscreen.

Most sunscreens rely on petroleum-derived ingredients like octocrylene, oxybenzone, and avobenzone, which act as UV filters. The emollients, solvents, and even aerosol propellants? Yep—petrochemicals. Petroleum also helps create water-resistant formulas by stabilizing the mixture against breakdown in heat or sweat.

So whether you’re out in the oil patch or lounging poolside, oil is helping protect your skin from the sun it helped fuel.

🔬 DID YOU KNOW? OF THE DAY – Oil Can Be Made in a Lab... But Not Economically

Scientists have replicated the natural process of oil formation in laboratories using high-pressure cookers to turn algae, biomass, or kerogen into synthetic crude in hours instead of millennia. But here’s the catch: scaling the process is still wildly expensive.

Nature’s “geological time machine” remains unmatched in its efficiency. That’s why the most valuable source of energy remains right where it’s been for 300 million years—beneath our boots.

🏞️ COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT – Williston, North Dakota

No July energy conversation is complete without mentioning Williston, the unofficial capital of the Bakken Shale.

Williston exploded in the 2010s as directional drilling and hydraulic fracturing transformed sleepy prairie into a petroleum powerhouse. With traffic jams of semis, “man camps” of transient workers, and housing prices that rivaled New York for a moment, Williston embodied the American shale renaissance.

Williston is now aiming for a diversified future of public=private partnerships. With direct air capture testbeds, flared gas-to-hydrogen prototypes, and injected CO₂ for enhanced oil recovery, Williston is showing how frontier energy towns can not just extract, but invest in public-private partnerships to mitigate risk and control innovation.

Federal and private funding are converging here to make Williston a real-world energy sandbox—balancing hydrocarbons, climate goals, and public-private control.

THE CRUDE LIFE VAULT - ANNE HYRE, BETTERING HUMAN LIVES FOUNDATION

One-third of humanity prepares meals over open fires or polluting stoves, contributing to premature death and limiting human potential. Anne Hyre of the Bettering Human Lives Foundation joins The Crude Life to discuss this important energy poverty issue.

“The Bettering Human Lives Foundation aims to increase access to clean cooking fuels by directly supporting local innovators and entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses,” Hyre said. “Together, we are committed to providing families with a pathway out of poverty through access to modern energy that betters human lives.”

The launch of the Bettering Human Lives Foundation (BHL Foundation) complements Liberty Energy’s initiatives focused on alleviating poverty.

“Currently, one-third of the global population relies on open fires or polluting stoves for meal preparation, contributing to poor health and premature deaths, and hindering human potential,” Hyre said. “This issue is urgent, and the foundation is committed to increasing access to clean cooking fuels.”

According to Hyre, the Bettering Human Lives Foundation aims to achieve its mission by directly supporting innovators and entrepreneurs in Africa and Asia, enabling them to establish and expand their businesses in the clean cooking sector.

Click here for The Crude Life Vault Interview

🧭 FINAL THOUGHT – ENERGY ISN’T JUST ABOUT FLOW. IT’S ABOUT FORESIGHT.

On July 7, the record books remind us that energy abundance doesn’t guarantee stability, and that emergency reserves, synthetic innovation, and regulation are tools—not solutions.

The energy system is complex. It’s cyclical. And above all, it’s strategic.

You don’t just drill for barrels—you drill for resilience.

This has been your Petro Playback for July 7, keeping one eye on the rig count and another on the long game. Until next time—stay grounded, stay geared, and always stay refinery-minded.

Petro Playback prepared and written by Jason Spiess.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

